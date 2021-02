Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has enjoyed a flying start to his loan move from Aston Villa to Swansea City.

In the first in our second series of A Footballer's Life podcasts, the Corkman talks to Graham Cummins about the ups and downs of a career that has also taken in Sunderland, Ipswich, Plymouth and Barnsley, proving some doubters wrong by reaching the Premier League and learning along the way that the most important asset a footballer has is his mind.