Bernard’s extra-time strike settles extraordinary nine-goal thriller between Everton and Spurs

EVERTON 5 TOTTENHAM 4

Bernard’s 97th-minute strike settled this extraordinary, absorbing FA Cup tie but, not for the first time this season, events were overshadowed by the soap opera that is the relationship between Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale.

Harry Kane forced extra-time when he netted at the far post seven minutes from normal time, following a cross from Heung-Min Son to level at 4-4 after it appeared that Richarlison’s second goal of the night had booked Everton’s place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Bale, who has struggled for regular football since rejoining Tottenham in September, was not even in the squad for the fifth round trip to Goodison with Mourinho confirming only that he was not injured.

But in a tie that was every bit as combustible as that saga, Richarlison’s superb 69th-minute left-foot finish from the edge of the six-yard box, from a tricky Gylfi Sigurdsson pass, looked to have carried Carlo Ancelotti’s side through to the last eight.

Still, after Kane’s heroics, it would ultimately be Everton’s night when yet another decisive Sigurdsson pass played in the Brazilian Bernard who waited for the ball to sit up before smashing in the ninth goal of the night from six yards.

Harry Kane heads Tottenham's equaliser to make it 4-4 and take last night's FA Cup fifth round tie with Everton at Goodison Park to extra-time. Photo by Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP

Earlier, Everton’s dream of landing a first trophy since Joe Royle’s 1995 FA Cup triumph were kept alive in a blistering seven-minute spell before the interval when the Toffees bounced back from Davinson Sanchez’s opener to score three times.

Each time, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a hand in the goals, making an assist, winning a penalty, and scoring a 36th-minute equaliser that took his goals tally for the season to 19.

That first Everton goal came from a mistake by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and a Sigurdsson pass which Calvert-Lewin latched onto before depositing a fearsome half-volley from eight yards which Hugo Lloris could only shove into his own net with a weak hand.

Two minutes later, Calvert-Lewin’s clever back-heel, from a Lucas Digne pass, played in Richarlison who thumped Everton in front from just outside the area with another attempt which Lloris might have done more to keep out.

Then, the blitz continued as Sigurdsson played in Calvert-Lewin who was tripped from behind by a clumsy challenge from Hojbjerg, gifting Everton an obvious penalty which Sigurdsson converted with the minimum of fuss.

Yet, with or without their Welsh superstar, Tottenham could not have made a more emphatic opening statement about their intentions in the competition than they did from kick-off at Goodison.

Inside the first minute, Robin Olsen was forced into a breathtaking one-handed save to keep out Erik Lamela’s close-range header from Steven Bergwijn’s cross but Spurs would not be denied from their next attack, still just three minutes into the tie.

It came from Son’s left-wing corner and while Sanchez’s finish was little short of brilliant, as he steered his header on the bounce into the far corner of Olsen’s goal, he was aided by Everton’s appalling marking.

With Harry Kane on the bench as a precaution against recent injury concerns, it was a dream start for Mourinho even without Bale.

“Gareth is not on the bench because he wasn't happy with his training session yesterday,” said Mourinho before kick-off.

“I wouldn't say an injury, not at all, but some feelings he wasn't happy with, so it was better for him to stay back and to be working with the sports science guys.”

But as the first half progressed amid the sub-zero temperatures, Everton finally showed signs of life with Hugo Lloris forced to save in quick succession from defender Ben Godfrey and Calvert-Lewin.

Olsen was soon in the cross-hairs again, this time making excellent stops from Son while Bergwijn also stung the Swede’s fingertips with a ferocious drive which Olsen did well to stop and scoop up.

But it was true to the nature of the game that momentum shifted swiftly, and spectacularly, again when Everton scored their three quick-fire goals before the interval.

Yet this thrilling contest was far from settled. In the last minute of the three added on for first-half injury-time, Lamela played a skilful one-two with Son the edge of the area before carrying the ball on a step or two and lifting it over Olsen from the edge of the six-yard box.

Within eight minutes of the restart Mourinho had thrown Kane into the fray - with Calvert-Lewin simultaneously limping off - and, by the 57th minute, his side was level from another corner.

Son’s corner was met by Toby Alderweireld whose powerful header was kept out superbly by Olsen only for Sanchez to pounce and slam home the loose ball.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Olsen 8; Godfrey 7, Mina 5, Keane 6, Digne 6 (Holgate 107); Doucoure 7, Davies 5; Iwobi 5 (Bernard 69, 7), Sigurdsson 9, Richarlison 8; Calvert-Lewin 8 (Coleman 54, 6). Subs (not used): Nkounkou, Neves Virginia, Tyrer, Onyango.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris 5; Doherty 6 (Sissoko 99), Sanchez 8, Alderweireld 6, Davies 6; Ndombele 6 (Winks 90, 6), Hojbjerg 5; Lamela 7 (Carlos Vinicius 98, 6), Moura 7 (Alli 76, 6), Bergwijn 7 (Kane 53, 7); Son 9. Subs (not used): Hart, Rodon, Dier, Tanganga.

Referee: D Coote