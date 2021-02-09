'I’ve heard good things about the club': Cork City sign former Leicester City defender

George Heaven and Gordon Walker have joined Cork City ahead of the start of their First Division campaign next month
'I’ve heard good things about the club': Cork City sign former Leicester City defender

Cork City manager Colin Healy: Happy with the defensive reinforcements signed up ahead of the new season. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 11:34
Joel Slattery

Cork City have signed defensive reinforcements in the shape of George Heaven and Gordon Walker, the club have announced.

Heaven, who has spent a number of years at Leicester City, said he was keen to get the club "back where it belongs" after City were relegated last season.

While the deal is subject to international clearance, the 21-year-old is keen to get up and running at Turner's Cross.

“I think it is a very good move for me from a footballing point of view, because it sounds like a very good opportunity for me and I was very pleased to get it over the line," he said. 

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and, once it was clear that there was interest, I was very keen to join. I want to play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs.

"It’s all new to me, but I have already been on to a few of the lads and they have been very welcoming, so I am really looking forward to it. There are a lot of young players in the squad, but there is experience here as well, so it is a good balance.”

Cork boss Colin Healy says Heaven is a good addition to the squad.

“He’s a centre back and Liam Nelis of Major League Sports made us aware he was available, so we are very pleased to be bringing him in," Healy said.

"He has experience, he’s a good player and we feel he will strengthen the team. It is a very good opportunity for him and one he was really keen to take, so we are looking forward to getting him into training with the lads.”

Meanwhile, Gordon Walker re-joins the club after a spell with UCC.

Gordon Walker celebrates after helping UCC to Collingwood Cup success in 2019. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie
Gordon Walker celebrates after helping UCC to Collingwood Cup success in 2019. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

“I am delighted to be back with City," the Collingwood Cup winner said. "Training has been good, it is a young, hungry squad, and we are all working very hard every day.”

Cork City will begin life in the SSE Airtricity First Division with a home derby against Cobh Ramblers.

The intriguing opener to the new campaign for City will take place on Friday, March 26.

More in this section

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City’s clash at Borussia Monchengladbach moved to Budapest
FAI Announces SSE Airtricity Sponsorship of Womens National League & Renewed Commitment to SSE Airtricity League Full WNL fixture list: Peamount visit Wexford first
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Elland Road Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison strikes lift Leeds into Premier League top half
Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League - Selhurst Park

Brendan Rodgers condemns online abuse and warns players about social media use

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up