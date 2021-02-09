'I’ve heard good things about the club': Cork City sign former Leicester City defender

Cork City have signed defensive reinforcements in the shape of George Heaven and Gordon Walker, the club have announced.

Heaven, who has spent a number of years at Leicester City, said he was keen to get the club "back where it belongs" after City were relegated last season.

While the deal is subject to international clearance, the 21-year-old is keen to get up and running at Turner's Cross.

“I think it is a very good move for me from a footballing point of view, because it sounds like a very good opportunity for me and I was very pleased to get it over the line," he said.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and, once it was clear that there was interest, I was very keen to join. I want to play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs.

"It’s all new to me, but I have already been on to a few of the lads and they have been very welcoming, so I am really looking forward to it. There are a lot of young players in the squad, but there is experience here as well, so it is a good balance.”

Cork boss Colin Healy says Heaven is a good addition to the squad.

“He’s a centre back and Liam Nelis of Major League Sports made us aware he was available, so we are very pleased to be bringing him in," Healy said.

"He has experience, he’s a good player and we feel he will strengthen the team. It is a very good opportunity for him and one he was really keen to take, so we are looking forward to getting him into training with the lads.”

Meanwhile, Gordon Walker re-joins the club after a spell with UCC.

Gordon Walker celebrates after helping UCC to Collingwood Cup success in 2019. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

“I am delighted to be back with City," the Collingwood Cup winner said. "Training has been good, it is a young, hungry squad, and we are all working very hard every day.”

Cork City will begin life in the SSE Airtricity First Division with a home derby against Cobh Ramblers.

The intriguing opener to the new campaign for City will take place on Friday, March 26.