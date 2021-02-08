Cork City face Cobh Ramblers in First Division opener

The intriguing opener to the new campaign is fixed for Friday, March 26
Cork City face Cobh Ramblers in First Division opener

A general view of Turner's Cross

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 13:11

Cork City will begin life in the SSE Airtricity First Division with a home derby against Cobh Ramblers.

The intriguing opener to the new campaign for Colin Healy's side is fixed for Friday, March 26.

On the same night, Shelbourne will travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway United, Wexford welcome Cabinteely and Athlone Town head to UCD AFC.

As with previous seasons, the fixtures have been released before a final decision on licensing and the make-up of the division has been made. 

Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD, Wexford are the nine teams confirmed in the 10-team format, with Treaty expected to become the 10th side, replacing Shamrock Rovers B. The Hoops second team were reluctantly accepted by fellow clubs into the second tier last season conditional on the arrangement lasting solely for one season.

The First Division play-off series will begin on Friday, November 5 with two-legged semi-finals ahead of the First Division play-off final on Friday, November 19 at a neutral venue. 

The winner of this match will then face the ninth-position Premier Division team in the promotion/relegation play-off final in the week ending Sunday, November 28.

Full fixture list to follow.

More in this section

Football rumours: Aston Villa want Ross Barkley deal; Jadon Sancho saga latest Football rumours: Aston Villa want Ross Barkley deal; Jadon Sancho saga latest
Sheffield United v Cheslea - Premier League - Bramall Lane Chelsea stay unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel with win at Sheffield United
Roy Keane puts the boot in on Klopp and 'bad champions' Liverpool Roy Keane puts the boot in on Klopp and 'bad champions' Liverpool
Cork City face Cobh Ramblers in First Division opener

FA calls for swift Government action following latest racism incidents

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up