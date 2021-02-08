Cork City face Cobh Ramblers in First Division opener

Cork City will begin life in the SSE Airtricity First Division with a home derby against Cobh Ramblers.
The intriguing opener to the new campaign for Colin Healy's side is fixed for Friday, March 26.
On the same night, Shelbourne will travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway United, Wexford welcome Cabinteely and Athlone Town head to UCD AFC.
As with previous seasons, the fixtures have been released before a final decision on licensing and the make-up of the division has been made.
Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD, Wexford are the nine teams confirmed in the 10-team format, with Treaty expected to become the 10th side, replacing Shamrock Rovers B. The Hoops second team were reluctantly accepted by fellow clubs into the second tier last season conditional on the arrangement lasting solely for one season.
The First Division play-off series will begin on Friday, November 5 with two-legged semi-finals ahead of the First Division play-off final on Friday, November 19 at a neutral venue.
The winner of this match will then face the ninth-position Premier Division team in the promotion/relegation play-off final in the week ending Sunday, November 28.
Full fixture list to follow.