Kerryman had been appointed Northern Ireland Under 17 and U19 manager 
Diarmuid O'Carroll forced into bizarre managerial U-turn after 'administrative error'

O'CARROLL BLOW: Coach Diarmuid OCarroll, seen here celebrating while at Crusaders, wil be unable to take up the offer of U19 manager with the IFA. Picture: Stephen Hamilton

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 16:15
Tony Leen

Killarney's Diarmuid O'Carroll has withdrawn his application for the Northern Ireland Under 19 and Under 17 manager's role - just a day after his appointment was announced.

O'Carroll, an Under 20 coach at Motherwell, has revealed that "an administrative error" meas he cannot take up the post.

The former Killarney Athletic and Irish League striker had been selected to replace Stephen Frail ahesd of other leading candidates, former Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle and Doncaster Rovers coach John Schofield.

He tweeted today: “After all the joy of the last 48 hours, unfortunately I am now left to express my sincere disappointment," he said. "When finalising my contract with the Irish FA, I realised an administrative error on my behalf in my application process which was brought to my attention by the Irish FA.

“This has meant that I have had to withdraw my name from consideration. I’m devastated but I wish the Irish FA and the lucky person who takes the role all the very best. I have no doubt they’ll have huge success.

“I’m very proud that I was offered the position and hopefully a role like this will come my way again in the near future.

“Thanks again for all the messages of support, truly means a lot.” 

The Irish FA has confirmed it will now revisit the list of candidates, with Lyttle and Schofield the favourites to land the job.

