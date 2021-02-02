Aaron Connolly deletes Twitter account after abusive messages

Galway native was hammered for a miss in Brighton's game against Spurs on Sunday night
Aaron Connolly deletes Twitter account after abusive messages

Brighton's Aaron Connolly reacts after his missed goal chance against Spurs on Sunday night

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 14:47
Colm O’Connor

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly has been forced to delete his Twitter account due to abusive messages.

The Athletic reported this afternoon that Connolly was slammed for a missed goal opportunity in Brighton's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday night.

Though Connolly's side won 1-0 at the Amex, much of the criticism directed at the Galway man came from angered punters who had back the home side to record a 2-0 win.

The Athletic also noted that a Brighton official rang Connolly to check on his wellbeing following the outpouring of vitriol on the social media platform.

Connolly, who turned 21 last Thursday,  has more four goals in 31 appearances for the clubs, starting only 20 of a possible 51 matches.

Brighton boss Graham Potter admits that Connolly's issues with hamstring injuries, have impacted on his progress at club and international level. 

He said: “He has got some really good attributes. He is exciting and we believe in him, but at the same time, he is young and learning to be a Premier League player, a Premier League goalscorer. He has been a little bit unlucky with injuries and one or two things, but that is part of life as a footballer.”

