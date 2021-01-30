Real Madrid’s title hopes suffer further blow with shock home defeat to Levante

Levante’s Roger Marti celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 17:48
James Whelan

Real Madrid suffered a huge dent to their LaLiga title ambitions following a surprise 2-1 defeat by Levante.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after just nine minutes when defender Eder Militao was shown a straight red card.

Marco Asensio put Real 1-0 up just moments later, but Jose Luis Morales levelled for Levante before the interval, with Roger Marti netting the winner 12 minutes from time.

Real remain seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid who travel to Cadiz on Sunday with two games in hand.

With manager Zinedine Zidane sidelined after contracting coronavirus, David Bettoni took charge of a Real side bidding to win back-to-back victories.

But they faced an uphill task when Militao was given his marching orders after he brought down Sergio Leon.

A delightful pass from Toni Kroos sent Asensio away and his cool finish put the hosts into the lead four minutes after Militao’s dismissal.

But the visitors were undeterred by Real’s opener and, following a number of chances at both ends, Morales netted past Thibaut Courtois with 32 minutes played.

Marti then had the opportunity to put Levante into the lead but his penalty kick was saved by Courtois shortly after the hour mark.

However, Marti made amends when he converted Enis Bardhi’s pass with 78 minutes played to give Levante all three points.

