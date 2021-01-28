Dean Kiely replaces Alan Kelly as Ireland goalkeeper coach

The former Ireland international joins Stephen Kenny's coaching staff for the World Cup qualifying campaign
Dean Kiely replaces Alan Kelly as Ireland goalkeeper coach

Dean Kiely, Picture via FAI

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 11:15

Dean Kiely has been appointed the new goalkeeper coach of the Republic of Ireland senior men's team, the FAI has announced.

The former Ireland international joins Stephen Kenny's coaching staff for the World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins in March.

Alan Kelly stepped down from the job this month.

Kiely (50) played 11 times for Ireland over nine years and enjoyed a long club career with the likes of Charlton, Bury, York City and West Brom. He was a member of the Ireland squad at the 2002 World Cup finals in Japan and South Korea.

Currently the goalkeeper coach for Premier League side Crystal Palace, Kiely will remain in that role, linking up with Kenny and the squad during international windows.

Kiely said: "It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions," said Dean Kiely.

"I've always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football. We've got a real blend of experience and young players with potential coming into the squad. It is something I'm desperate to be a part of and I'm already looking forward to the qualifiers in March."

Ireland boss Kenny added: “Dean has had an exceptional career both as a goalkeeper and a coach, he has been coaching international goalkeepers in the Premier League for many seasons now.

"His sheer enthusiasm and his sense of pride at the prospect of representing Ireland is very uplifting, and the current crop of talented goalkeepers in the squad will benefit from his expertise and experience.” 

