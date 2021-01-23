'Happy days': Conor Hourihane has already impressed Swansea manager Steve Cooper

Hourihane joined Swansea on Wednesday, with the Corkman moving from Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season
'Happy days': Conor Hourihane has already impressed Swansea manager Steve Cooper

Swansea City's Conor Hourihane holds off Nottingham Forest's Fouad Bachirou at the Liberty Stadium. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 18:54
Phil Blanche

Steve Cooper hailed the influence of new signing Conor Hourihane after Swansea thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-1 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Hourihane joined Swansea on Wednesday, with the Corkman moving from Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old only had a couple of training sessions with his new team-mates before starting for the Championship high-fliers.

But Hourihane made an instant impact as Swansea scored more than two in a game for the first time this season.

“I thought he was excellent, he’s been so impressive since he walked through the door,” Swansea boss Cooper said.

“You can see he’s a real focused, professional individual who is not only going to bring what he possesses, but he also wants to buy into what we’re trying to do. That’s always the best way to be.

“His composure and quality on the ball was how we wanted it and why we wanted to bring him here.

“If that’s the start of things to come then happy days.” 

Swansea, second in the Championship, have built their success this season on a watertight defence.

But Cooper’s side hit top gear at the other end, with Matt Grimes and Liam Cullen both scoring twice.

Young midfielder Oli Cooper added a fifth six minutes from time with his first senior goal.

“It’s a fantastic scoreline, through to the next round – that was the main objective – players making their debut, young players scoring, and loads and loads of pluses,” Steve Cooper said.

“Culls (Cullen) deserved that. I said to him not so long ago, we’ve just been waiting for those chances to drop to him because he will score.

“We see him do it every day in training, he’s a really good finisher.

“Although his finishes weren’t easy, he made them look comfortable and that didn’t surprise us.” 

Forest were outfought and outthought in a one-sided first half which saw Cullen and Grimes score to put Swansea in control.

Manager Chris Hughton’s half-time words provoked a strong response from the visitors and Anthony Knockaert halved the deficit after 56 minutes.

But the Forest revival ended quickly after referee Kevin Friend awarded Swansea a penalty five minutes later, much to the fury of Hughton.

Ryan Manning fell just inside the area under a challenge from Joe Worrall, but Hughton felt the Swansea player had initiated the contact.

He said: “We were having our best period of the game and had got back to 2-1, but then the ref makes a dreadful decision.

“I was quite confident from where I was that it wasn’t a penalty. I’ve seen it again, and it isn’t, and of course it changes the game.

“I don’t like to use the word diving, but from the angles I’ve seen there’s no contact.

“The lad drags his leg a little bit and it’s certainly simulation.

“If the referee has to make a decision there he has to give the lad who’s gone down a booking. That is quite obvious.” 

Hughton was disappointed with Forest’s overall performance, saying: “We made too many mistakes.

“Even though Swansea made a fair few changes, what they are is a team in a confident mood.

“We made too many errors, which you can’t afford to do against a form team.” 

Swansea midfielder George Byers, meanwhile, has joined League One Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season.

More in this section

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Liberty Stadium FA Cup wrap: West Ham brush aside Doncaster; Swansea notch five on Conor Hourihane debut
Mikel Arteta File Photo Mikel Arteta 'very disappointed' as Arsenal’s FA Cup defence ends at Southampton
Southampton v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - St. Mary's Stadium Arteta pays the price as Arsenal's FA Cup defence ended by Southampton
Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium

Mick McCarthy on Ireland exit: 'I have no anger, ire, or ill-feeling'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up