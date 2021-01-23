Mick McCarthy on Ireland exit: 'I have no anger, ire, or ill-feeling'

Mick McCarthy insisted he has no bitterness towards the Republic of Ireland after returning to British football.

The new Cardiff manager, 61, shows no signs of slowing down and is back in the dugout after taking on the job in the Welsh capital until the end of the season.

McCarthy left his role with Ireland in April last year and missed out on the chance to try and take his team to the delayed Euro 2020 with Stephen Kenny taking over as boss.

Kenny’s Ireland were beaten by Slovakia in the Euro play-offs and he is yet to win a game since succeeding McCarthy.

Asked if he was still sour from his Ireland departure, McCarthy said: “I was disappointed because Covid struck. My disappointment was because my contract didn’t run over and above Covid.

“That’s still going on. My contract ended in July and it was never going to be extended beyond that because I accepted Stephen was taking the job.

“I left in April and was quite happy to let Stephen get on with it. I left quite happily. I was disappointed because I wanted to take the Slovakia game, but it just wasn’t feasible.

“It was Stephen’s time. I have no anger, ire, or ill-feeling. It was a contractual issue. I have got unfinished business with football as opposed to any other job I’ve had before. I loved being back with Ireland and it was an absolute honour to manage them for the second time.”

McCarthy has been parachuted in to take charge of Cardiff after the Bluebirds – who are languishing in 15th in the Championship – sacked Neil Harris following a run of six straight defeats.

Harris guided Cardiff to last season’s play-offs but couldn’t turnaround a team devoid of confidence. “I looked at the squad and I was impressed with what I saw,” McCarthy said.

“I don’t know what’s gone wrong, but you can’t lay the blame at one person’s door. Neil reached the play-offs last year. I have to get a tune out of the players and get them to improve.

“I think we can and I think we have got the quality to do it.”

Cardiff sealed promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of McCarthy’s close friend Neil Warnock in 2018.

McCarthy – who left Cypriot side Apoel this month – is an unpopular appointment with Cardiff’s fans but he has vowed to prove them wrong. He has the option of a longer deal if successful.

McCarthy said: “I am alright with funny bunches, because I come from a funny bunch myself!

“I can place myself anywhere – I have done over time. I’ve managed to be able to settle and manage and have a fair bit of success wherever I’ve been. I’m hoping that’s going to be the case in Cardiff.

“Nobody has once said to me, ‘Wow, you should see Cardiff’s ground and training ground’. I have been knocked out by it, it’s amazing! It’s brilliant, I am really delighted.

“If you ask every Cardiff supporter you would get a long list of people they would like to employ and a lot of people in front of me. I can’t do anything about that and I am not interested in that.

“I just want to come in, enjoy these 22 games, and do as well as I possibly can. Then, hopefully, the ones who didn’t want me will be proven wrong.”