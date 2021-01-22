FA Cup giant-killing guide: Ranking this weekend's most likely upsets

1 Brentford v Leicester City (Sunday)

FA Cup overall odds: 60-1

Giant-killing odds: 15-4

Position: Championship 3rd

Brentford are given the best chance by bookmakers of creating an upset, but the odds may ignore significant absentees for the Bees, including captain Pontus Jansson, top scorer Ivan Toney and midfielder Josh Dasilva. A lot could depend on the strength of Leicester’s line-up.

Dreamer: Young striker Marcus Forss, Toney’s 21-year-old stand-in, has a point to prove

2 Blackpool at Brighton (Saturday)

FA Cup odds: 500-1

Giant-killing odds: 11-2

Position: 16th League One

Having knocked out West Brom on penalties, Blackpool are well backed at Brighton, whose priority is Premier League survival and who have forgotten how to win at home.

Dreamer: Experienced striker Gary Madine has played for 10 different clubs and knows what the Cup is about.

3 Plymouth at Sheffield United (Saturday)

FA Cup odds: 300-1

Giant-killing odds: 11-2

Position: 11th League One

Surely a contender because out of form Sheffield United have it all to lose and Plymouth, who came from behind to win at Huddersfield in the last round, have lost only once since mid-December.

Dreamer: Luke Jephcott – the striker has scored or assisted in every FA Cup match so far this season.

4 Sheffield Wednesday at Everton (Sunday)

FA Cup odds: 200-1

Giant-killing odds: 8-1

Position: 23rd Championship

Considering Everton are desperate for their first trophy since the 1996 FA Cup, and Wednesday are in the Championship relegation zone, the bookies aren’t giving much away. But the Owls have won four out the last five under new manager Neil Thompson.

Dreamer: Barry Bannan – the midfielder has stuck with Wednesday through thick and thin and this could be his stage.

4 Crawley at Bournemouth (Tuesday)

FA Cup odds: 1000-1

Giant-killing odds: 8-1

Position: 9th League Two

A trip to Bournemouth wasn’t top of the wish list for Crawley following a stunning victory over Leeds, but the vibrance of that display gives them hope. Could losing star striker Max Watters to Cardiff this week upset them?

Dreamer: Nick Tsaroulla – the full-back was in tears after scoring a stunner against Leeds and wants more.

6 Wycombe v Tottenham (Monday)

FA Cup odds: 500-1

Giant-killing odds: 9-1

Position: 24th Championship

Wycombe may be bottom of the Championship but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Gareth Ainsworth’s side are physical and will make things uncomfortable for Spurs, who won this tie 4-3 in 2017.

Dreamer: If he’s fit, Wycombe icon Adebayo ‘The Beast’ Akinfenwa would be the most popular giant-killer for many a year.

7 Doncaster at West Ham (Saturday)

FA Cup odds: 500-1

Giant-killing odds: 10-1

Position: 4th League One

West Ham are flying but how seriously will they take the Cup? Promotion chasing Doncaster, who have lost just once in 11 games, could be ready to pounce.

Dreamer: Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie has nine goals this season and looks the part.

8 Luton at Chelsea (Sunday)

FA Cup odds: 300-1

Giant-killing odds: 16-1

Position: 13th Championship

Luton could be a surprise package against under-pressure Frank Lampard. Boss Nathan Jones is a canny tactician, and the Hatters are no longer a soft touch away from home.

Dreamer: Nine-goal striker James Collins is the star man.

9 Cheltenham v Manchester City (Saturday)

FA Cup odds: 1000-1

Giant-killing odds: 17-1

League: 6th League Two

Who would really give the Robins, who have won only once since 5 December, any chance? Not the bookies for sure. But it’s the FA Cup!

Dreamer: Alfie May, seven goals, four assists, is the main man Words: Chris Hatherall