Johnny Nicholson: It feels wrong to pay a footballer £350k a week

At last it is over. As Mesut Ozil leaves London to play in Turkey for Fenerbache, having not played a game since last March and being out of favour at Arsenal for a couple of years, the whole affair leaves a very acrid stench hanging in the north London air.

This prolonged story symbolises everything that is wrong with the morals, economics and business of the Premier League and its clubs.

After four good years at the Emirates under Arsene Wenger, during which he was either over-indulged or well-managed depending on your viewpoint, the Arsenal board decided only doubling Ozil’s wage would keep him at the club because, hey, £175,000 per week just isn’t enough, now is it?

It isn’t mere hindsight to suggest that this was abso-bloody-lutely bonkers.

They renewed his contract in 2017. Ozil was already 29. There were already doubts about his effort and commitment, especially when playing away from the Emirates. His arrival had not, as was hoped, elevated Arsenal back to Premier League greatness and by 2017 was clearly never going to do so. So why double his money from an already grotesque £175,000 per week to £350,000? It was idiocy, not least because they must’ve known they were in the dog days of Wenger’s regime and that any new manager might not want to indulge the player in the same way.

Let’s have this right from the start, paying someone £350,000 per week to play football is, to many people, simply disgusting. How much money does anyone need? It should never have been offered to Ozil, nor anyone else for that matter, but this is what the Premier League has created. It always was and still is all about shamelessly maximising money.

We should not flinch at feeling it’s wrong for anyone to earn so much, not as winnings, not as royalties, not because he’s sold a lot of anything, not because his presence at the football club makes anyone any more money than they’d make without him being there, but as a guaranteed wage that arrives, come what may, through good form, bad form, fitness or injury. Picked, benched or dropped.

In his time at Arsenal, this player has trousered a staggeringly huge amount of money: over £100m in wages in just seven and a half years. This after costing £42.5m back in 2013. Roll those two numbers together and Arsenal have paid out over £561,000 for every one of his 254 appearances. C’mon, that is madness and is money which is entirely disconnected from what any player can personally deliver for a football team. Even if he was able to turn water into wine, he’d still not have been worth that money. It is just outright wrong on every level.

He’s a footballer, not a brain surgeon and by the way, plenty of brain surgeons pick up 350k per year or less and they’re drilling into actual heads. Maybe Arsenal should’ve employed one to look at the brains of the people who negotiated Ozil’s contract.

Once Wenger left the club it was all downhill for the German international. He didn’t ask to fall out of favour with both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta but there was obviously a reason they felt disinclined to pick him. It wasn’t out of spite. Even Wenger implied in 2019 that the German wasn’t putting the hard yards in anymore and was in a comfort zone.

Whatever the reason, Ozil could’ve simply accepted this fact and moved on. But he didn’t. He sat tight, drained money out of the club and became a divisive part-time player, who even set fans against each other. Well done. There was nothing the club could do but keep on shovelling money into his account even though he was pretty much doing the square root of feck all.

Then the pandemic struck and Arsenal’s players agreed to take a 12.5% pay deferment to help out the club’s finances, which were looking a little threadbare as they had been giving around 15% of every season’s Premier League pay out to Mesut for seven years.

Three said no, two remained anonymous, but in a sign of the disgruntlement about his attitude, the name of Ozil, the third refusenik, was leaked to the press. It was, to say the least, a bad look and further divided the club and its supporters against itself and made the rest of society stare on agape at this appalling moral-free financial fight.

An affront to common decency

Later, as though Arsenal were wilfully trying to make itself look bad, they said they were laying off 55 staff members to save £1.5m. This annoyed the players who thought they’d taken the 12.5% deferment from absolutely loadsamoney to, well, still actually loadsamoney, to help staff keep their jobs. The appalling truth that 55 people’s annual wages were equal to a mere single month’s Ozil money did not go unnoticed. The vulgarity, not to say immorality, of this now naked financial disparity offended people, especially during a pandemic where people on minimum wage were literally keeping people alive in hospitals and care homes. The terrible unfairness of it all really hit home, perhaps like never before. It was an affront to common decency. It just seemed wrong. And that’s because it was wrong.

But it wasn’t all bad. When the club was going to lay off Gunnersaurus, Mesut stepped in to pay his wages, which, even if they were the national average of £28k a year — which seems unlikely remuneration for being a 10-foot tall fake fur, clinically obese dinosaur for an hour and a half every couple of weeks — would take our man about 12 hours of being alive to ‘earn.’ So that’s alright then.

There are lessons for everyone here, primarily for the club. Do not give out contracts that are so lavish that no other club will be able to afford to take a player off your hands if you discover that he’s not up for it, or a new manager doesn’t like him. Have some forethought.

And fans need to stop manning the internet barricades in defence of their expensive waste of space as though he’s having his human rights abused by sitting at home doing feck all for more money than anyone could ever spend in a lifetime.

The “he’s entitled to his money” defence is, frankly, risible. Legally, yes. Morally, no. He’s not. No-one is. Not him, not anyone. This is not jealousy on any critics’ part, nor some terrible restraint of trade. This isn’t an argument against wealth but against grotesque, super wealth on a fairness, moral, spiritual and environmental basis. That someone should acquire it by not even doing the job he is paid the money to do, only compounds the sin.

And yet, on a human level Mesut Ozil was a victim too. He became such a divisive figure at Arsenal and in football more widely, with armed camps on each side attacking or defending him, both sides angry for different reasons. It can’t have been pleasant to be caught in the crosshairs of such fury and at times he looked depressed and isolated. For all the money, the system was punishing him too. He was being dehumanised.

While it might seem odd to think that about someone who was being made a millionaire all over again every 20 days as anything but lucky, there are greater things in life than money. He did have the power to liberate himself at any time, of course, so we shouldn’t cry too many tears. But he became so pilloried by so many, and really was such an emblem of a world gone mad and an illustration of the financial stupidity at the core of elite football’s dark heart, that it is hard not to have some empathy for the man himself.

Money is a false god, and no matter how much you acquire, it will not bring commensurate increases in contentment or happiness or, in Arsenal’s case, trophies.

But more than anything, this protracted wrangling has shown that it is the economic model of the Premier League which has brought this horribly alienating and greedy money culture into the game, via the massively inflated paywall TV rights fees. They have made clubs, agents, players, managers and executives richer than Croesus and in doing so have taken football away from its roots as the People’s Game and put it behind the tinted windows of wealth.

Is this really the sort of world we want to live in? Is this really what we want top-flight football to be like? Surely not. Just ask Gunnersaurus.

Watch it roll in: Stars paid but not playing

Winston Bogarde: The poster boy for doing feck all and picking up huge money. He was at Chelsea for four years from 2000-2004, collecting over £8m (€9m) in pay, back when that was a lot of money for a Premier League player, and turning out for just nine games. The club made him train with the kids, but nothing could shift our Winston. ”I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership but I don’t care,” said our man. Well, at least he was honest.

Danny Drinkwater: Won the title with Leicester, got in the England team, earned a £35m (€39.2m) move to Chelsea and around £5m per year in wages. That was in 2017, three and a half years, nearly £20m (€22.4m) in wages, 23 games and a single goal later, he’s been loaned to Turkish club Kasımpaşa, following loan moves to Burnley and Villa where he quickly became surplus to requirements following a few unfortunate misdemeanours. Still only 30, will he ever play again? Does he want or need to?

Gareth Bale: Even though he’d achieved a lot at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane took against the high-cheek-boned Welshman and wanted him out, but as they’d made the mistake of paying him €675,000 per week, no club on earth could afford him and Gareth wasn’t for taking a pay cut. As they wouldn’t let him pick that money up in China at Jiangsu Suning, Gareth happily went back to his two fave things in life: playing golf and taking the pish out of his employer, earning over £3,500 every hour of every day as he did so. When Spurs offered to pay half his wages if Real would pay the other half, they let him go on loan just to be rid of the wide-shouldered money hoover. To say the least, he looks past his best and boss Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem overly impressed. Still picking up about £1.00 for every second he draws breath though.