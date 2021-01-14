Jack Byrne has no regrets about Cyprus switch

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jack Byrne is adamant he made the right move to join APOEL Nicosia.

Byrne has endured a difficult start to his spell in Cyprus – being signed by Mick McCarthy, making his debut, McCarthy being sacked the following day and Byrne then being left out of the side for the next two games by new manager Savvas Poursaitidis.

But Byrne, who moved to APOEL after rejecting a new contract at Shamrock Rovers, insists he has no regrets about making the switch.

Talking to APOEL's official magazine, Byrne said: “I would never have made the decision to come to APOEL if I did not believe that the team could not be competitive and win titles.

“As a team, APOEL is very ambitious and that fits perfectly in my spirit. I feel and believe that I can help the team whenever my coach needs me.

“When a team like APOEL is interested, it could only excite me.

“It is a huge team, with a long history, full of titles and European successes. APOEL is known in Europe for the competitive and attractive football it offers in the last decade and I think that suits my kind of game as well. I want to thank the president and the team for giving me this opportunity to come and play for such a team.”

Byrne has made big strides in the last couple of years – including breaking into the Ireland side and he hopes to continue his rise with APOEL.

He added: “It is true that the last two years have been a great time for me. I won championships, cups and many individual distinctions. And at the same time I was called up to play for the national team. I could not change my goals. My goal is to continue to aim at the highest level. This can come no further than hard work in training and competitions.

“We must all work together and bring APOEL higher in the standings. Help her be successful again. If we achieve this as a team, then individual distinctions can come.

“I knew that APOEL is the biggest team in Cyprus. Their titles and continuous European appearances say so.

“I also have some friends who played as footballers in the Cypriot championship and the main element they conveyed to me was the passion of the people on the field.

“This pressure that exists in APOEL for winning titles and continuous distinctions is something I seek to have as a footballer. I like to fight under pressure because I think it pushes you to become even better.

“I have good technique and I play as a central midfielder. I like to ask and get the ball in the match.

“I'm not afraid, even if I'm wrong, to look for the ball again and develop initiatives. To create and help the team win games. I like to be demanding, to score goals and share assists that can make a difference in a match.”