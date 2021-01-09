John Sheridan leads Swindon Town to crucial win over Ipswich

Former Republic of Ireland international John Sheridan was delighted with this Swindon Town side's performance following their 3-2 victory at promotion-seeking Ipswich in England's League One.

Town, one of four club's former Waterford boss Sheridan managed in 2020, remain in the relegation zone but got a much-needed sixth win of the campaign.

Two goals from former Norwich winger Diallang Jaiyesimi and a wonder strike from Scott Twine was enough for Swindon’s first win in seven league games to win, despite James Norwood and Alan Judge replying for Town.

It moved last year's League Two champions to within a point of safety, while Ipswich fell out of the play-off places and down to eighth – one point adrift of the top six.

Sheridan also stressed that his side have to stay in the mix as teams around them are winning games and the players “have got to believe” that they can stay in Sky Bet League One.

“We know we are good enough to climb the table but it’s getting points we need to win games,” he said.

“Like previous games we have played well but just not picked anything up and I’m just pleased that we are going away with the three points.”

Speaking about Scott Twine’s goal he said: “It was a wonder strike and you won’t see many better goals than that, it was a tremendous strike.

“We have scored some good goals but the vulnerable part of the game for us is that we let in soft goals but to go away with the three points was the main thing, and it was a big plus for us and a good effort from the boys.

“We have got to stay in the mix because teams are winning games at the bottom and we have got to believe that we can stay in this division.”

Swindon took the lead when a cross from Dominic Thompson was headed home by Jaiyesimi in the 16th minute.

Ipswich drew level when Norwood got lucky when the ball struck him and went into net after coming off Swindon defender Paul Caddis.

But Swindon regained the lead during a seven-minute spell when Twine struck from 30 yards out and Jaiyesimi added a third when his cross found the back of the net.

Ipswich responded when Norwood picked out Judge in the six-yard box who tucked the ball past Travers late on but Swindon held on.