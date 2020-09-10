Manager John Sheridan to leave Waterford after eight games

The former Ireland midfielder is heading to England's League One
Manager John Sheridan to leave Waterford after eight games

John Sheridan: Leaving the RSC after just seven games in charge

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 15:14 PM
John Fallon

Waterford manager John Sheridan will depart the club after tomorrow’s game against Bohemians to take over English League One club Wigan Athletic.

The former Ireland midfielder has only been in charge at the RSC for seven games since owner Lee Power made the appointment in late July until the end of the season.

Wigan, who are in administration, have been on the lookout for a new boss since ex-Sligo Rovers manager Paul Cook resigned six weeks ago. He had led the club into the Championship but despite winning 10 of their last 18 games, suffered relegation in July due to a 12-point deduction imposed by the EFL.

The Latics are still seeking a buyer to secure their long-term future but will have Sheridan in charge for Sunday’s opening League One game against Ipswich Town.

His departure will come as a blow to Waterford, as his arrival stabilised a club in turmoil. 

Last Friday’s 3-0 over St Patrick’s Athletic has pushed the Blues into fifth, just behind champions Dundalk on goal difference.

Alan Reynolds, who left the club in June after three years at the helm, is back on the market after quitting his assistant manager’s role at Dundalk last week.

The club will look to make a swift appointment in time for their trip to leaders Shamrock Rovers on Monday week.

More to follow...

