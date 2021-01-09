Defeat for Preston's Irish contingent as Wycombe cruise to fourth round

FA Cup: Wycombe 4 Preston 1

Preston's Irish contingent suffered FA Cup disappointment as the Championship side were hammered by division rivals Wycombe in today's third round clash.

The hosts were 3-0 up after 25 minutes - making it a nightmare debut for Waterford man Jayson Molumby in the middle of the park.

Alex Neil's side also featured ex-Ireland underage international Joe Rafferty, while Sean Maguire and Alan Browne both came off the bench.

There was some Irish joy however, as Daryl Horgan came on for the hosts.

The win sees Wycombe reach the fourth round for only the third time in their history.

Goals from Fred Onyedinma, Joe Jacobson and Josh Knight had the Chairboys 3-0 up in the early stages before Emil Riis pulled one back from the penalty spot just short of half-time.

But Preston never looked like mounting a comeback, and Alex Samuel put the tie to bed with a cool finish late on to earn Wycombe their first ever home win over Preston.