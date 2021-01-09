'The players are chomping at the bit': Declan Kidney happy to get London Irish back on the pitch

London Irish will play their first Gallagher Premiership game for five weeks against Harlequins on Sunday
London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney: Looking forward to the Gallagher Premiership clash with Harlequins after a five-week break. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 15:47

London Irish will play their first Gallagher Premiership game for five weeks when they tackle Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

Irish and Quins have both been hit by coronavirus in recent weeks.

Quins’ trip to Worcester eight days ago was cancelled after the London club revealed they would be unable to pick a front-row because of one positive test and its domino effect on other players needing to self-isolate as part of contact tracing protocols.

Irish’s St Stephen's Day clash against Bath, meanwhile, and the Exiles’ home game against Northampton eight days later also fell by the wayside.

“We are excited to get back on to the pitch after the enforced break prevented us from doing so in the last two fixtures,” London Irish rugby director Declan Kidney said.

“The enthusiasm to be back is palpable within the group, and the players are chomping at the bit to run out on Sunday.”

Prop Ollie Hoskins will make his 100th appearance for the club. He is joined by Harry Elrington and Motu Matu’u in the front-row, while flanker Matt Rogerson captains the team.

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

