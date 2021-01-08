Adam Idah the latest to test positive for Covid ahead of FA Cup weekend

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has tested positive for Covid-19, Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has confirmed.

Ahead of an FA Cup weekend in which both Aston Villa and Derby County will field youth sides due to positive tests and close contacts, Norwich has become the latest side affected.

An official club statement read: "Norwich City can confirm that the club's latest round of Covid-19 testing across players and backroom staff has returned three positive results.

"Players and backroom staff were tested and results received over the early stages of this week.

"In line with government, EFL and club protocols, all three individuals immediately began a period of self-isolation."

The match against Coventry could see Republic of Ireland youth defender Andrew Omobamidele make his debut for The Canaries.