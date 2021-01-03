Cold-as-ice Kieran Tierney a future Arsenal captain, says Mikel Arteta

Kieran Tierney might be the quiet man of Arsenal’s dressing room but his braveheart performance at a snowbound Hawthorns spoke volumes and the head coach Mikel Arteta believes he is a future captain of the club.

Tierney has been told to rein in his tackling in training and no less an Arsenal warrior than Martin Keown believes the former Celtic defender’s uncompromising attitude marks him out as a future Gunners skipper.

On Saturday night, as snowflakes fell steadily around the heavily-layered players and the media shivered in the press box, Tierney cocked a snook at the sub-zero temperatures by warming up in just a tee-shirt and shorts.

Not just a leader then, but a throwback perhaps to a different age of football where top knots, Alice bands, snoods were as alien to the game as VAR.

The 23-year-old left back is also able to back his tough-guy image up on the pitch. After 23 minutes, he turned Darnell Furlong, the West Bromwich Albion right back, inside out before cutting inside and rifling an unstoppable shot into the far corner of the net with his weaker right foot to open the scoring, and the floodgates, for Arsenal’s third straight victory.

Tierney has played just 45 games for Arsenal (but an impressive-for-his-age 215 if you include his Celtic career) and Arteta is convinced of the Scotland international’s leadership qualities.

Asked if he sees him as a future captain, Arteta said: “I think he can be because he has the respect and admiration of every member of the staff and every player. It’s just the way he is — he does it in a natural way.

“He’s a really shy, humble boy, but he represents all the values we want to instill and that are in the DNA of this football club.

“You see how he behaves on the pitch and when he talks, he says the right things. He’s exactly what we look for and I’m so pleased to have him in the team.”

If Tierney’s physical toughness is evident, then it is a reflection of his mental strength.

His current form is a reward for overcoming hernia problems and a dislocated shoulder since moving south of the border, as well as adjusting to moving from Glasgow to London at such a tender age.

“It took him a while to settle and he had a really bad injury and he was away from home, but he’s a natural leader,” added Arteta. “He had some issues to adapt to — it’s been a challenge for him to leave home and we’re all trying to help him because the kid deserves his success; he’s a joy to work with.

“I see a player with enormous talent and commitment. He puts in so much for the team and the club every day.”

As for the Scotland international’s scant warm-up gear, Arteta says it’s no hard man act of Tierney’s.

“I don’t know but I think he’s got something special in his blood because we’re all wearing snoods, hats and gloves and he just goes out wearing his tee-shirt!” he laughed. “It’s not like he’s acting, believe me — he’s very comfortable.”

Arteta believes Tierney is setting the right example for how he wants his full backs to play.

“He can still improve, but at the moment he is a real threat in attack and he’s been really strong defensively so he’s giving the type of contribution we want from our full backs,” he said.

If Tierney’s goal was a wonderful individual effort, then Arsenal’s second goal was a sumptuous team strike — a masterclass of one-touch football that saw Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette, Bukaro Saka dance their way through Albion’s defence before the latter stroked the ball home.

Lacazette scored his first brace since November 19, 2019 with two razor-sharp close-range finishes to make it four goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

The French forward, 29, has 18 months left on his contract and Arteta wants to keep him — if he remains in his current form.

“We haven’t talked about anything related to his contract,” said the Spaniard. “I’m delighted with the way he’s been performing, the goals he’s scoring and the form and energy he’s showing at the moment. He needs to keep doing that.

“We will talk in the summer and maybe there will be a decision on what is going to happen.”

Thomas Partey, the Ghana midfielder who cost Arsenal €51m in the summer, could make his FA Cup debut in Saturday’s third round visit of Newcastle United.

“He hasn’t trained with us but he needs two or three training sessions to see if he is ready to play,” said Arteta.

“We are in January and he’s played something like two and a half games and he was our main signing. He can transform the team in a positive way.”

West Bromwich have taken one point out of 12 since Sam Allardyce was appointed and conceded 13 goals in four games, scoring once, to lie six points from Brighton and Hove Albion, the fourth-bottom club.

The vastly-experienced head coach admits things are grim and plans a safety-first approach to survival.

“We don’t want to get to the stage where it’s always ‘must win’,” said the 66-year-old. “We must cut out errors and stop losing matches and the only way we’re going to do that is by stopping goals going in our net.

“And if that means if we start with a point, we come off with a point, and we must drill that into the players because the sloppy goals we’re giving away are not helping.”

WEST BROM (4-1-4-1): Johnstone 7; Furlong 5, Ajayi 6, Ivanovic 5 (Bartley 66 mins, 6), O’Shea 6; Sawyers 5; Phillips (c) 5 (Harper 81 mins, 6), Gallagher 5, Pereira 6, Diangana 5 (Austin, 46 mins, 5); Robinson 6.

Subs not used: Button, Gibbs, Grosicki, Krovinovic, Peltier, Diaby.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Leno 7; Bellerin 7 (Maitland-Niles 54 mins, 6), Holding 7, Marí 7, Tierney 8; Ceballos 7, Xhaka 7; Saka 8 (Willian 71 mins, 6), Smith Rowe 8 (Willock 78 mins, 6), Aubameyang 7; Lacazette 8.

Subs not used: Rúnarsson, Pépé, Luiz, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.