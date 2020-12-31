Cork city confirm resigning of three more academy products

Alec Byrne, Cian Bargary and Darragh Crowley are the latest players to resign with Cork City ahead of the 2021 season.

Byrne made 11 appearances for the club in 2020, and hopes that he can bring more to the table next term under manager Colin Healy as the club pushes for promotion back to the Premier Division.

“I am delighted to be signing back with the club. I made a good few appearances last season, and I am hoping to build on that next season and be a regular in the team. I have been with the club for a good few years now, and I am keen to push on and play regularly in 2021. I’ve learned a lot from Colin, and I am really looking forward to working under him next season. Hopefully I can help get the club back to where it belongs”

Bargary picked up an injury last season just as he was making his mark in the first team. He said: “I am very pleased to have signed back. I really enjoyed playing under Colin with the Under 19s and again towards the end of last season. I have had a few tastes of first team action, and I am hungry for more. It will be quite a young group at the club next season, but most of us have played together before and we know each other’s games. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and working with Colin, John Cotter and the lads.”

Crowley, who spent most of last season on loan at Cobh Ramblers, hopes he can use last year’s experience to his advantage: “Going out on loan last season was a good experience for me, and I hope that will stand to me in the coming season. Colin is building a young, hungry squad, and I am looking forward to playing my part.”

Healy is happy with how his squad is coming together.

“We have secured another three talented young players, who have all come through our academy and who have had a taste of first team football. They are all really hungry to play and to do well for the club, and I am sure that all of them will make a significant contribution to the side next season."