Manchester City return to training after no new Covid-19 cases

Manchester City have returned to training (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 16:38
Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City’s players will resume training after no new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported following a round of testing on Tuesday.

City retested their first-team squad and staff after Monday’s Premier League fixture at Everton was postponed due to previous positive tests for coronavirus.

City announced two players – Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker – as well as two members of staff had tested positive on Christmas Day. Three further positive tests were reported on Monday ahead of the scheduled game at Goodison Park.

More tests will take place later in the week, the results of which will determine whether Sunday’s trip to Chelsea and next Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final at Manchester United can go ahead.

In the meantime the club’s training complex, the City Football Academy, will reopen after being closed for deep cleaning.

A statement from the club on Wednesday read: “Manchester City FC can confirm that first team training will resume at City Football Academy this afternoon.

“The full Covid-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have so far revealed no new positive cases.

Gabriel Jesus tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day (Clive Brunskill/PA)

“Safety remains our number one priority, and the club will continue to proceed with great caution. The first-team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming.

“The bubble will undergo further testing in the coming days, the results of which will inform and dictate the next steps.

“Everyone at Manchester City continues to wish speedy recoveries to all of our colleagues who remain in self isolation following their positive tests.”

