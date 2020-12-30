Gearóid Morrissey among five more players to re-sign for Cork City

Cork City captain Gearóid Morrissey was among five further players to re-sign for the club on Wednesday, bringing the total to nine since Colin Healy's appointment as manager on Christmas Eve.

The latest batch of signings for the 2021 season includes goalkeeper David Harrington, defenders Rob Slevin and Josh Honohan, and striker Cian Murphy.

They add to the renewals on Tuesday of full-back Ronan Hurley, midfield duo Cian Coleman and Dale Holland, and attacker Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Morrissey, 29, is the most experienced of an otherwise youthful bunch, bringing with him the knowhow of a decade spent in the engine room at City, which saw the club rise from the First Division to top-flight champions before a sharp decline.

Despite relegation last season, Morrissey said he was keen to help City rebuild in the First Division.

“Last season was very tough for everyone connected with the club, but I never wanted to go anywhere and I’m delighted to be signing back.

“I’ve been here before and know what it takes, so it’s time for all of us to roll our sleeves up and work hard.

“I enjoyed playing with Colin and I enjoyed working under him at the end of last season, so I’m really looking forward to continuing that into next season. He’s building a young, talented group, who will give their all for the club, and I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.”

Healy, who spent five years in midfield with Morrissey, said: “We all know the ability Gearóid has. At his best, he is one of the top midfielders in the country, so I am thrilled he has signed back. His experience will be very important for us, as well as his quality.

“When I spoke to him, he made it clear that he wanted to stay and contribute to the club, which is exactly the kind of attitude we want throughout the squad.”

Slevin, 22, who spent a year with Waterford in 2019, had the most time of the remaining quartet in the first-team last season, featuring in ten games at centre-back.

Murphy, 20, will hope to have overcome a series of injuries to make an impact after making two league starts and a handful of substitute appearances last season.

Harrington, 20, will also aim for more first-team minutes after serving as third-choice keeper last season, as will 19-year-old right-back Honohan who missed most of the 2020 campaign through injury.