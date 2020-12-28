Everton seek ‘full disclosure’ after late postponement of Manchester City game

Everton seek ‘full disclosure’ after late postponement of Manchester City game

Everton’s game against Manchester City was postponed at four hours’ notice (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 21:08
Carl Markham

Everton are to request “full disclosure” of the information Manchester City provided to the Premier League which led to the late postponement of Monday evening’s Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

The club were left frustrated and disappointed after the match was called off just fours hours before its scheduled 8pm kick-off after City reported “a number” more Covid-19 positive cases – understood to involve three further first-team players.

The PA news agency understands Everton were not made aware of any further issues surrounding the change in coronavirus status at City, who already had Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus isolating after testing positive, until Monday afternoon.

By then the Premier League had convened a hastily arranged board meeting, at which it was agreed that the match would be postponed.

Goodison Park is one of only two Premier League grounds – the other being Anfield – able to admit supporters and the Toffees had all the necessary preparations in place, including stewarding and policing, to welcome 2,000 fans on Monday.

