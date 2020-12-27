Jack Byrne set to join Mick McCarthy at Apoel Nicosia

Jack Byrne is on the verge of completing his move from Shamrock Rovers to Apoel Nicosia after he was convinced to leave the League of Ireland champions by manager Mick McCarthy.

The back-to-back winner of both the Professional Footballers’ Association and Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland player of the year awards arrived in Cyprus on Sunday but must wait before he can put pen to paper on his two-and-a-half-year contract.

Byrne, 24, will be tested for Coronavirus on Monday and if he returns a negative result he could be out of quarantine in five days, although he is still facing the possibility of a two-week spell in isolation depending on the outcome.

The Dubliner has already tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in October but has returned to full health since.

Byrne had offers in the English Championship as well as at least one top European league but made the decision to link up with McCarthy because of the former Ireland manager’s eagerness to make him part of his plans.

The former Manchester City youth player was given his senior Ireland debut by McCarthy last year and he has remained an admirer ever since, with the player also eager to work with him on a regular basis.

McCarthy took the reins at Apoel in November – they are currently ninth in the table just after the halfway point of the regular season before a play-off series – and immediately set about bringing Byrne to the club.

While there was one significant offer from a lower league English club, as well as options in Major League Soccer, the chance to work with McCarthy once again and push for European football was a major factor in Byrne’s decision to leave Rovers.

The Hoops had been aware of the interest building in their star player and made an offer for him to stay at Tallaght Stadium which head coach Stephen Bradley described as ‘fantastic’.

Rovers made sure to have contingency plans in place for Byrne’s departure by signing Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Danny Mandroiu from bitter rivals Bohemians, and he will now be expected to help fill the void provided Byrne’s move is confirmed in the coming days without any last-minute hitches.