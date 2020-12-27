As Diego Maradona died and the world mourned, another football legend fought for his life

For many people the world seemed to stop when the news broke that The Ten was dead.

El Diego del Pueblo was literally an icon in his home country of Argentina and venerated alongside San Gennaro in his adopted city of Naples half a world away.

Grizzled men wept in the streets as hundreds gathered with candles in front of improvised altars. They knelt outside the San Paolo stadium in Naples and in front of the enormous Maradona mural, 10 stories high, that adorns the end of an intimidating block of flats in San Giovanni a Teduccio, the district popularly known as Bronx.

When his body was placed to lie in state in Buenos Aires in the mortuary attached to the presidential palace, tens of thousands queued patiently to pay their respects. There were tributes from around the world, from friends and adversaries, the great and the good — as well as some of the not so good. It was proof that Diego, like Muhammad Ali before him, had inspired emotions that go well beyond the world of sport. His rebel spirit and passion for social justice inspired millions, even if his personal life was a disaster.

The drama of his passing is part of that same narrative, including the controversies that have followed, with accusations of blame and allegations of neglect.

As Diego died and the world mourned, a different, totally private drama was taking place in a hospital room in Siena, where another football legend was fighting for his life.

The cancer in Paolo Rossi’s lungs had spread elsewhere in his body, aggressively and unstoppably, yet he managed to keep up TV appearances with the help of injections. It was just when he heard of Maradona’s death that he broke down, reported his wife Federica in her account of Paolo’s last days.

WORLD SEEMED TO STOP: Diego Maradona was an icon in his home country of Argentina and venerated in his adopted city of Naples half a world away. As Diego lost his battle for life, Paolo Rossi, who was battling cancer, broke down. Maradona is remembered as a hero with flaws, while Rossi is seen as a hero who helped bring people together— a special figure in modern Italian history.

It may have been a final recognition that the end was near — only a month before his death he was convinced he could come through — but also the emotion of the passing of someone who had played a significant part in the 1982 World Cup that made Paolo Rossi a household name.

Looking back, it is hard to believe how demoralised Italy had been in the run up to that tournament in Spain.

The 1980 betting scandal that became known as Totonero had shaken the game to its foundations. Five Serie A clubs were eventually convicted along with two from Serie B, and a total of 21 players, Rossi among them.

Milan and Lazio were both penalised with relegation and the players banned for up to six years. Rossi’s ban was reduced from three to two years on appeal but he was forced to miss the 1980 European championships, for which Italy were the host nation.

Italy also went through a series of traumas and tragedies during 1980-81 that could have torn the country apart, including two terrorist bombings that killed 166 people and the Irpinia earthquake in which more than 2,900 died. This was followed series of terrorist murders and the attempted assassination of John Paul II.

Football might have been a welcome diversion but no one gave the Azzurri much of a chance of progressing in Spain. Argentina were the champions, and Maradona’s first World Cup appearance was eagerly awaited.

Brazil were the big favourites, with an array of stars that included Zico, Socrates, Falcao and Eder. France and West Germany also fielded strong sides.

The pundits were right. Italy seemed destined for disaster and quite possibly the tomato treatment in the first group stage. They just managed to qualify with three draws, and only thanks to scoring twice compared to the solitary goal scored by Cameroon. Their attack seemed toothless, especially Rossi who had hardly played in the run-up to the tournament and was only in the squad on the insistence of manager Enzo Bearzot, in the teeth of heavy criticism from the pundits.

And in the second group stage, Italy were drawn with Argentina and Brazil.

The game everyone remembers is Italy-Brazil, and rightly so. Italy had to win, and they did so thanks to a hat-trick from Rossi who overnight had discovered the most predatory form of his career.

Italy went through with a 3-2 win that should have been 4-2 (a goal by Giancarlo Antognoni was wrongly ruled offside) and suddenly were capable of beating anyone.

However Paolo’s peerless performance against Brazil might have been for nothing had it not followed a supremely Italian tactical and physical job against Argentina, and against Maradona in particular.

Bearzot was expected to have Marco Tardelli take care of Maradona. Instead he chose Claudio Gentile for the job, the best hatchet man in the business. “I spent two days studying him,” said Gentile later, “and I worked out that I had to prevent him receiving the ball before he could use it.”

“They weren’t nasty or brutal fouls,” claimed team captain Dino Zoff, “although I admit he did pull him around a bit.” Remarkably Gentile was booked in the first minute, but only once. Rossi collected the other Italian card. Frustrated, the Argentinians retaliated and three of them, Maradona included, went into the book in the space of eight minutes. It wasn’t pretty but it worked and second-half goals from Tardelli and Antonio Cabrini saw Italy home 2-1.

After dealing with Brazil, Rossi went on to score both goals against Poland in the semi-final, two more close range headers, and then the opening goal against the Germans in a 3-1 win. He received every individual award going in 1982 — and insisted at every opportunity for the rest of his life that it was a team victory.

It was the same at Juventus, where he won two titles and the 1985 European Cup. But that was forever tainted for him because of the circumstances. The memory of Heysel filled him with sadness. When in retirement he moved to Bucine, near Arezzo, the home of the Heysel memorial association, he did his best to help them secure the recognition their campaigning deserved.

For Maradona, the triumphs came later. To lead your country to one World Cup and a second final is a very rare achievement, but in Naples, Diego will forever be immortal for being the first man to lead a club from the south to the title. And then he did it again.

In a nation constantly fractured by its historical north-south divide, that is monumental.

The genuine tragedy of Maradona’s career, and indeed his life, is that Naples was also responsible for his disintegration. On the pitch and as a player, he was a wonderful example: Gianfranco Zola valued him as a role model as well as a friend. He meant everything to the fans, but the Neapolitan underworld exploited him without mercy and he never recovered.

The consequence is a mixed legacy to his country: Maradona is a hero, but a hero with deep flaws.

Rossi is different. He is remembered as someone who helped bring people together, in the same way as the then Italian president, Sandro Pertini, is also remembered as a unifier and a healer, a special figure in modern Italian history.

The pictures of Pertini celebrating with the players and the manager in 1982 are as iconic as Paolo’s goals.

Paolo likely will not have a big stadium named after him, simply the local stadium in Bucine, which is just as he would have wanted. Everyone who met him, and especially those who got to know him a bit — neighbours, friends, acquaintances — will remember him as a very good, uncomplicated and kind man.

Happy to play his part in the community, always considerate and polite, and with a smile that made you feel genuine warmth. Molto gentile as they say in Italy.