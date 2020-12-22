Darragh Burns hits the winner as Saints claim U19 League of Ireland crown

Kyle Robinson’s 33rd minute opener had the Saints in front at the break
St Patrick's Athletic manager Jamie Moore celebrates with his players, from left, Sean Madden, Darragh Burns and Kevin O’Reilly following their victory in the SSE Airtricity U19 National League final. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 22:36
John Fallon

Under-19 SSE Airtricity League final: Bohemians 1 St Pat's 2 (AET) 

Northern Ireland youth international Darragh Burns sunk a late penalty in extra-time to clinch the U19 League of Ireland title for St Patrick’s Athletic last night.

Kyle Robinson’s 33rd minute opener had the Saints in front at the break before Colin Kelly levelled for Bohemians shortly after the restart. Penalties were looming until Burns slotted home the winner with two minutes left.

Bohs began the brighter, with Jay Crilly heading over and Thomas Considine forcing Saints goalkeeper Josh Keely to paw the ball away to safety from under his crossbar.

Considine missed another chance by prodding the ball wide but Jamie Moore’s Saints soon took a foothold to dominate the remainder of the half.

Robinson offered their first threat by beating Bohs goalkeeper Kian Moore, only to commit a foul in trying to convert the loose ball. He then nodded wide of the near post before eventually grabbing a deserved goal.

Darragh Burns of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates following his side's victory. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Burns fashioned the opening from the right wing by shifting the ball onto his stronger left foot and picking out the striker to flick his cross into the bottom corner from six yards.

Bohs took just five minutes of the second half to equalise. Keeley looked to clear a long ball by Adam Feeney but his attempt was charged down by Kelly who finished from a tight angle.

Both sides could have nicked the winner before Kevin O’Sullivan awarded a penalty when Gavin Molloy was adjudged to have brought down Ben McCormack. Burns coolly sent Moore the wrong way from the spot.

In the U19 Shield final, Johnny Kenny’s four-goal haul helped Sligo Rovers beat UCD 5-3 in Athlone.

BOHEMIANS: K Moore; D Smith (P Omochere 80), M Animasahun (A Doran 80), J Crilly, K Platon; D Levingston (C Conroy 72), G Molloy; T Considine, A Feeney, J Moylan; C Kelly.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: J Keeley; D Dobbin, J Abankwaa (K O’Reilly 72), A Spain, S Madden; J Whelan (G Nzingo 109), K Conway; B McCormack, K Corbally (S Edogun 69, UA Nzekwue 115), D Burns; K Robinson (E O’Neill 88).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Cork).

