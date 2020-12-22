Trevor Hemmings and Grovemoor to fund Cork City license bid for next season

Trevor Hemmings and Grovemoor to fund Cork City license bid for next season

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 20:26

Trevor Hemmings and his company Grovemoor Ltd have committed to helping Cork City FC secure a license to participate in the League of Ireland next year.

Last week, the purchase of the club by Grovemoor Lt was called off due to an inability "to agree terms on a lease agreement with the Munster Football Association" for the use of Turner's Cross.

However, this commitment to funding the process of obtaining a license to play in the First Division may lead to hope that the takeover bid can be ressurected.

"The Board would like to publicly thank Mr Hemmings and his representatives for once again making a commitment to Cork football and in doing so securing the jobs of our professional staff for the upcoming season," Cork City FC said in a statement this evening.

"Our continued work with Grovemoor along with the budget that the board has put in place for the 2021 football season will enable us to maintain our current academy structures and professional off-field structures which we believe are a fundamental pre-requisite to a re-building process which must take place."

FORAS members had voted in favour of selling the club to the Preston North End owners for the nominal price of €1 in October but subsequent talks between the proposed new owners and the MFA regarding Turner's Cross stalled and Hemmings' company had withdrawn their offer.

Meanwhile, Cork City announced that the club "will be adopting a youth-orientated first-team player recruitment policy for the upcoming football season".

