Bohemians see off Shamrock Rovers to claim U17 National League crown

Bohemians may have finished runners-up to Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland but their emerging crop reversed the trend
Bohemians players and manager Derek Pender celebrate. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 22:16
John Fallon

U17 National League final: Bohemians 2 Shamrock Rovers 0

Bohemians may have finished runners-up to Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland but their emerging crop reversed the trend by winning the U17 national league final at the UCD Bowl.

Aaron Doran’s opener after just 15 seconds set the tone for the Gypsies and when the scorer set up Evan Ferguson for the cheeky second from a back-heel on 26 minutes, it was an uphill struggle for the Hoops.

Thomas Morgan’s Rovers side battled gamely thereafter but Oisin Hand’s header, which Bohs goalkeeper Reece Byrne tipped over the crossbar early in the second half, was the closest they came to halving the arrears.

Byrne also had to be alert to deny a shot from Inter Milan-bound Kevin Zefi’s shot with 20 minutes remaining but Bohs also remained a threat up front.

Ferguson, already handed his first-team debut by Bohs boss Keith Long, should have made it 3-0 late on when he cut in from the left but was unlucky to see his crisp shot clatter off the near post.

Bohs, whose strength at underage level is highly influenced by their official link-up with St Kevin’s Boys, were worthy of their win, especially through the display of Byrne in goal, along with centre-back pairing Sean Greman and Darragh Reilly. Their central midfielder Collie Conroy deservedly earned the man-of-the-match award.

Bohs are back in action tonight for the U19 final. They face St. Patrick’s Athletic, also at the UCD Bowl (7.30pm).

The SSE Airtricity U17 Shield final between St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne, scheduled to take place tonight at Richmond Park, has been postponed due to a positive Covid case within the St. Patrick’s Athletic squad.

