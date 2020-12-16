Arsenal battle to draw with Southampton despite Gabriel red card

Premier League: Arsenal 1 Southampton 1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his five-match goal drought to help 10-man Arsenal avoid a record fifth consecutive home league loss in a 1-1 draw with high-flying Southampton.

Captain Aubameyang started the process of atoning for his own goal in Sunday’s miserable 1-0 home loss to Burnley, sweeping in a neat finish as Arsenal scrambled a Premier League point at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott had put the again-impressive Southampton into an early lead with a high-quality effort.

The Gunners had Gabriel sent off for two bookings in four minutes – the first a pointless act of petulance in kicking away the ball.

Gabriel (left) received his second yellow card (Clive Rose/PA)

After Granit Xhaka’s ill-disciplined dismissal in Sunday’s Burnley loss, another red card was the last of boss Mikel Arteta’s demands.

A draw will hardly ease the pressure on manager Arteta however, with Arsenal’s winless league run now stretching to six matches.

Arteta had told his critics “my chest is here, hit me” in accepting Arsenal must “take the bullets” in the wake of their awful form.