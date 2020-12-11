Women's FAI Cup final: Player profiles and where Cork City vs Peamount will be won and lost

Women’s FAI Cup final: Saturday, December 12 (3.15pm) - Peamount United v Cork City.

TV: LIVE on RTÉ 2

THREE KEY BATTLES

Claire Walsh v Saoirse Noonan

Noonan has been name-checked by Peamount as Cork’s main attacking threat and her record proves she’s more than capable of proving to be the matchwinner.

In the same way Clare Shine revelled on the big stage three years ago by grabbing City’s winner in the final against UCD Waves, Noonan is a player who delivers under pressure. The striker will need to be at her best to give Walsh the slip, for the 26-year-old defender is considered one of the best in the league.

Saoirse Noonan, Cork City celebrates her second goal against Treaty United during their Womens FAI cup semi-final at Curraheen, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

A mainstay of the Ireland squad, she’s expected to benefit from the transition looming for the World Cup qualification campaign kicking off next year.

Karen Duggan v Éabha O’Mahony

Duggan has seen it all in the women’s game, the Kilkenny native complementing his stellar career with UCD Waves and Raheny by earning 35 caps.

Still only 29, the midfielder last year turned down an offer from Vera Pauw to come out of international retirement and continues to devote her undivided attention to Peas. Facing her in the engine-room tomorrow will be one of the rising stars in the game, 18-year-old O’Mahony, who won a senior cap last year at 17. The reigning FAI U17 Player of the Year is unlikely to remain in Ireland once her leaving cert is completed next year, so will look to bow out with a medal.

Her duel with Duggan will surely have an influence on the outcome.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle v Ciara McNamara

Teak-tough defender McNamara knows all about Cup success, having skippered her native City to the trophy in 2017. Keeping Ryan-Doyle in check will be her mission at Tallaght, as the nippy Peas striker is a natural poacher, as shown back in August when she grabbed the last goal of a 3-0 victory over the Rebels at Bishopstown.

Losing the captaincy hasn’t dimmed the enthusiasm of McNamara, who last year became only the fourth City player to surpass a century of appearances for the club. At just 24, she’s got plenty of years ahead of her.

THREE KEY FIGURES

Zara Foley (Cork City)

The young defender has been much talked about since Colin Bell fast-tracked in his senior squad for her debut at 16 two years ago. Given her background in athletics, Foley’s pace and fitness constitute a couple of her main strengths but the Ballincollig native is also gifted in possession and adept at playing a killer pass.

The domestic game's biggest occasion – and the test she’ll face from Peamount’s attackers – won’t faze Foley. A calm figure, she will relish the stage for the opposite effect of bringing the trophy back to Leeside.

Áine O’Gorman (Peamount)

This final is major to the Peas captain for various reasons. All was going well during the year until her misfortunate own-goal in Kiev two months ago contributed to Ireland missing out on a Euro play-off. The veteran has spoken in the build-up of using the set-back as motivation for completing the double but so too is leaving behind the longer memories of losing the last four Cup finals.

Aine O’Gorman training with the Irish squad last month. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Rather than her usual left-back position for Ireland, O’Gorman will likely start for her club today on the right-wing. The Wicklow native is certain to provide a threat.

Maria O’Sullivan (Cork City)

City’s captain and goalkeeper will be busy today, as Peas are known for mixing up styles in their game-plan. Given the aerial prowess of Stephanie Roche and Niamh Farrelly, O’Sullivan will have to be on her guard from set-pieces. The teen has stood tall at crucial times during the season and her presence was missed when suspension ruled her out of the last league meeting with Peamount.

Since being appointed captain at the start of the season, walking up the steps to receive the Cup has been a constant vision for the ex-Lakewood stopper.

She’s even more incentive, given it’s her swansong before embarking on a scholarship in New York.

PEAMOUNT UNITED PLAYER-BY-PLAYER

Niamh Reid-Burke: The most decorated player in Women’s National League history with five WNL titles, four FAI Cups and three League Cups. The keeper is still going strong as she recently saved a penalty in the shoot-out loss to Glasgow City in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Lauryn O’Callaghan: A consistent performer at right-back for United this season. The 21-year-old has been capped at U16, U17 and U19 level with the Republic of Ireland and after helping her club to back to back titles, a senior call up may not be too far away.

Claire Walsh: Another solid campaign for the 26-year-old defender. Walsh was a losing finalist to City back in 2017 but was then named in the Women’s National League team of the year. The success has kept coming since then with a league cup win in 2018 and league titles in 2019 and 2020.

Niamh Farrelly: The Sports Science & Health student in DCU, is known for her dedication to fitness and will often be spotted in a CrossFit gym in the early hours of the morning.

Formerly a central midfielder, the 21-year-old has been used at centre-back for Peamount and thrived in that position.

Deirbhaile Beirne: It was Beirne’s finish that proved to be the winner against Wexford Youths in the semi-final to set up this chance at the double. The 22-year-old Leitrim native was also in the UCD side that lost to City in the 2017 showpiece occasion.

Karen Duggan: A huge name in the women's game in Ireland, Kilkenny native Duggan has seemingly improved following her retirement from international football.

Karen Duggan of Peamount United celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's National League match against Shelbourne. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The 29-year-old has been phenomenal in United's midfield and equally impressive as a pundit on RTÉ's coverage of women's football.

Lucy McCartan: An important member of the Ireland U17 team that reached the semi-finals of the 2015 UEFA European Championships. McCartan has been at Peamount for a long time but this was arguably her best season after making the switch from fullback to midfield. The 21-year-old also plays for Westmeath Ladies and is studying Medicine at U.C.D.

Aine O'Gorman: Is she the greatest player to ever embrace the Women’s National League? It’s hard to argue against it. The 31-year-old finished as the division’s top goalscorer for a third time, with 14 goals scored. A personal trainer by day, the Peas skipper also has 105 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Eleanor Ryan Doyle: The second top goalscorer in the Women’s National League this season, just four behind her teammate O’Gorman. The 22-year-old is only getting better and better and you wouldn’t put it past her having a decisive say in the final.

Alannah McEvoy: The 19-year-old has scored 18 under-age goals on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland at U15s, 17s, and 19s levels. The retail worker from Wicklow made her champions league debut at 16 and has continued to grow as a striker ever since.

Stephanie Roche: After stints with Sunderland and Fiorentina, Roche returned to the Women’s National League with Peamount in 2020 and helped them claim the league title. A cup final triumph would seal a memorable return for the Puskas award nominee from 2014. The 31-year-old is a regular pundit on RTÉ and Off The Ball.

Naoisha McAloon: The former Castleknock Celtic shot-stopper is an able deputy to Niamh Reid-Burke and has plenty of experience even though she is still only 21-years-old.

Lauren Kealy: The 23-year-old Kildare native has come up through the ranks with Peamount United and has appeared for Ireland at U15, 17 and 19 level.

Chloe Moloney: The centre back from Quilty, Clare has won two league titles since signing from Galway. The 22-year-old will now be hoping to win her first cup competition.

Louise Corrigan: The 28-year-old was apart of the St Francis side that won back-to-back league and cup doubles in 2008 and 2009, she will be looking to secure her third double on Saturday.

Jade Reddy: The 20-year-old defender joined from Dublin rivals Shelbourne in search of more silverware. Two league titles and a WNL Cup have followed. An FAI Cup win would complete the set.

Niamh Barnes: The 24-year-old fullback has already won an FAI Intermediate Cup, WNL Cup and an FAI Cup but another Cup triumph this weekend would be greatly appreciated.

Tiegan Ruddy: The 20-year-old can play at centre back or at centre midfielder which makes her a dream for any manager.

Sadhbh Doyle: The Galway native recently won the FAI’s U19 women’s International Player of the Year Award for 2019. The 20-year-old is currently in Trinity College studying dentistry.

Dora Gorman: Dr Dora Gorman captained the Irish U17’s at the 2010 UEFA European Championships where they reached the final in Nyon, then led her country to the quarter-finals of the U17s World Cup a few months later. The Galway native has also enjoyed great success with United.

Della Doherty: Another player with a bright future. The 16-year-old centre midfielder has already captained Ireland at U15, 16 and 17 levels.

Megan Smyth-Lynch: Peamount’s last cup final triumph came courtesy of a late Smyth-Lynch finish which was enough to see defeat Wexford and earn her the player of the match award.

Louise Masterson: The 18-year-old scored her side’s eighth and final goal in an impressive victory against Athlone Town this season.

Becky Watkins: The former Mucklagh F.C player is just 17 years of age but has represented Ireland at U16 and 17 levels.

The gaffer

James O'Callaghan: Now in his fourth year in charge of the club, O’Callaghan has enjoyed many incredible moments in charge of Peamount. Last year, the Dubliner led the Peas to their first league title since the 2011/12 season before they then retained the title recently having won 11 of their 12 fixtures. But the boss will be hoping to finally get his hands on the FAI Cup after losing the final the last two years to Wexford Youths.

CORK CITY PLAYER-BY-PLAYER

Maria O’Sullivan: Took over the captain’s armband this season and has thrived in the role. The goalkeeper, who is extremely calm in possession of the football, is studying Child Psychology as part of a scholarship to Fordham University in New York City.

Zara Foley: She showed real promise in Athletics before making the decision to switch her focus to football. The 18-year old has received call-ups to the Republic of Ireland Senior squad in the past and her brother, Dylan, played for Cork City and Cobh Ramblers. She is studying Fine Art in C.I.T.

Danielle Burke: Burke is enjoying one of her best seasons at the club, excelling in central defence since making the move from her usual spot at right-back or in centre-midfield. She is studying Marketing at CIT and turned 21 during the week.

Ciara McNamara: Captain when City lifted the Cup at the Aviva Stadium back in 2017, McNamara is a youth worker at CDYS Mallow and she has been a rock at the heart of the defence this season for the Leesiders.

Nathalie O’Brien: The first player to make 100 appearances for Cork City’s women’s side, O’Brien brings a wealth of experience to this young squad. The full-back is a CIT Gym instructor and a personal trainer at Mindset Fitness. The 28-year-old was once named the FAI Football For All International player of the year for her displays with the Doncaster and Ireland deaf futsal teams.

Éabha O’Mahony: One of the best up and coming players in Irish football. O’Mahony has impressed in centre-midfield this year after making the switch from left-back. The 18-year-old, who is in sixth year in Ballincollig CS, made her Ireland senior debut last year and was named in the squad for their recent game against Germany.

Becky Cassin: After winning four National Leagues, three FAI Cups, and two Shields with Wexford Youths, Cassin is looking to secure her first piece of silverware at the end of her first season with City. A production operator with PepsiCo in Carrigaline, the midfielder is a key operator in City’s midfielder.

Christina Dring: Dring plays in attack for City and also UCC in hockey. The Engineering student was the club’s top scorer last season but has been deployed a little deeper this term. She came on as a substitute in the 2017 final win against UCD Waves, a couple of months after she signed for City.

Saoirse Noonan: Noonan will be hoping this is the first part of a Cork Cup double as she is set to feature for the Rebels in the All Ireland football final next weekend. The striker earned an Ireland senior call-up last month but wasn’t included in the final squad. The league's player of the month for September.

Sophie Liston: The Limerick native has added an extra bit of pace to City’s attack.

Sophie Liston in action on the right wing for Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

The winger joined from Limerick FC over a year ago and was originally included in their U17 set up but her performances were so promising she was quickly promoted.

Lauren Egbuloniu: The gifted forward returned to action during the season after being sidelined with a serious ACL injury for 474 days. Another player with plenty of pace, the 18-year-old recreation and leisure management student in CIT also has a sharp eye for goal.

Abby McCarthy: The 18-year-old sixth-year student is likely to be City’s number one keeper next year when O’Sullivan heads to America.

Shaunagh McCarthy: A letter from Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin inspired the second-year Arts student in UCC to return from injury this season after 417 days out.

Lauren Walsh: The 18-year-old defender is in the first year of her Business degree at CIT.

Katie McCarthy: One of the most experienced members of the squad. McCarthy is a P.E and English teacher at Colaiste na Toirbhirte in Bandon and provided the assist for Clare Shine’s famous winner in 2017.

Leah Murphy: The 18-year-old defender is studying Nursing at the College of Commerce.

Riona Crowley: The 19-year-old midfielder helped Glanmire Ladies Junior Footballers claim the All Ireland title last year. She is in first-year Arts at UCC.

Riona Crowley in action for Cork City U17s in 2018.

Nadine Seward: Another one for the future, the sixth-year student at Pobalscoil na Trionoide impressed at U17 level before making the step up.

Lauren Singleton: The 18-year-old defender is studying recreation and leisure management in CIT.

Jesse Mendez: The 18-year-old is a sixth-year student at Presentation School in Ballyphehane and she made her senior debut in the win against Bohemians in September.

Eadaoin Lyons: The 22-year-old forward is in her fourth year at U.C.C where she is studying PE.

Kate O’Donovan: The 22-year-old is a fourth-year Pharmaceutical Biotechnology student in CIT and she won the Cup alongside her sister and now coach, Aine, in 2017.

Laura Shine: The former Wilton United forward is one of the youngest players in the squad and is currently in fourth year at Scoil Mhuire gan Smal in Blarney. A rising star, her brace helped City to a 4-3 win away to Bohs in September.

Leah Hayes Cohen: Set to be the second choice goalkeeper in 2021, the 17-year-old is in sixth-year at Scoil Mhuire agus Ide in Newcastle West, Limerick.

The gaffer:

Rónán Collins: Enjoying his third stint coaching in the Women’s National League having previously held roles with Cork Women’s FC and Wexford Youth WFC. The Primary School Teacher at St Colman’s BNS in Macroom once guided a Cork Schoolboys League U16 team to Munster and All-Ireland Inter League titles. Collins has been in charge at City since May 2018 and guided the club to their highest league finish in 10 years this season.