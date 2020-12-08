Robbie Keane tips Caoimhín Kelleher to succeed Randolph as Ireland's No 1

Robbie Keane tips Caoimhín Kelleher to succeed Randolph as Ireland's No 1

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed in the Reds' last two games. Picture: Peter Powell/PA Wire.

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 14:17
John Fallon

Ireland legend Robbie Keane has tipped Liverpool star Caoimhín Kelleher to succeed Darren Randolph as the country’s top goalkeeper.

The Cork native, who turned 22 last month, is in line to make his third successive appearance for the Reds in tomorrow’s Champions League game against Midtjylland.

With 33-year-old Randolph stuck on the bench at West Ham United, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny admitted the uncapped Kelleher could be pushing his regular custodian by the time their World Cup qualification campaign kicks off in March.

Keane, who played most of his 146 games for Ireland with Shay Given behind him in goal, has been excited by what he’s seen of the rising star.

“I watched him last week against Ajax and his performance was incredible,” former Liverpool striker Keane told Bein Sport.

“He is certainly one we are talking about as Ireland’s future number one.

“He’s very technical, very good with his feet. He can pull off some saves.

“Certainly, for Irish football, after losing Shay Given and with Darren Randolph coming towards the end of his career, to have this lad coming through is great.”

Former Ringmahon Rangers starlet Kelleher today spoke of his memorable week which has seen him keep clean sheets in the wins over Ajax and Wolves after he stepped in to replace injured Alisson Becker.

“Yeah it’s been a decent week!” he said. “What can I say? Two debuts in one week, it’s been a bit of a mad one.

I’ve just been trying to take my opportunities when I’ve had them. I’ve had two games, and felt I did well in them. That’s all I can do.

“My phone was buzzing for about three days afterwards, just from friends, family, former coaches, everyone really,” he said.

“Alisson texted me as well just to say well done, and that he was proud of me. The messages were all nice and supportive, so it was good to get them.”

Ireland were grouped with European champions Portugal, along with Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Monday evening’s World Cup draw.

Only the team topping the pool by the end of the campaign next November is assured of a place at the showpiece being held in Qatar during November and December of 2022.

