The Republic of Ireland's World Cup draw permutations: Stephen Kenny's hopes hang on a favour from Zurich pots

Before he returned to the Sky Sports studio, Roy Keane offered punditry closer to home when deadpanning four years ago: “Every draw these days is a difficult draw for Ireland”.

Keane was at that stage assisting Martin O’Neill and reacting to the fate handed them in the quest to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

As fourth seeds, a lot worse could have unfolded for Ireland than Wales as their opposition from the top-seeded pot of nations followed by Serbia and Austria.

They fared well over the campaign, James McClean’s winner in Cardiff slaying the Dragons to clinch a play-off, only for the gifting of space to Cristian Eriksen undoing them in dismal fashion.

It was the latest disappointment when trying to reach the biggest show on earth.

As current manager Stephen Kenny has made a point of highlighting since taking charge in April, just once in the past 26 years have Ireland graced the top table of the World Cup.

Just as for that successful tilt by Mick McCarthy in 2002, Kenny’s team will enter Monday’s draw as third seeds.

They had begun the new manager’s reign posited among the second group of nations, yet his winless run of eight matches sunk them further beneath the threshold by the time Fifa calculated ranking points.

How detrimental that slip could be for Ireland’s prospects will only be discovered, in the first instance, after tomorrow's draw and, more importantly, following the duels next year.

While it’s arguable whether there is much difference between the quality of opposition in pots two and three, some nations in the second bracket are definitely ones to dodge.

Tentative plans to expand the finals in Qatar from 32 and 48 teams were shelved last year, meaning Uefa will still only have 13 qualifiers at the showpiece in late 2022.

That ensures just the group winners are guaranteed to qualify.

A runners-up spot will clinch a play-off but not in the same guise as previous two-leg editions.

The 10 second-placed sides are joined by two group winners from the Nations League series (no backdoor route available here this time to Ireland) to contest three sets of semi-finals and finals. Seeding will decide home advantage.

The draw — carried out at 5pm by Fifa Legends Daniele De Rossi and Rafael van der Vaart — will be a virtual event from the home of the world governing body in Zurich.

Due to Covid-19, managers won’t be visible in the crowd to gauge their reaction. Kenny will remain in Dublin and give his immediate thoughts at a post-draw press conference.

Overall, 55 nations are split into 10 groups, half with six nations and the other containing five.

The four finalists in the Uefa Nations League — namely Belgium, France, Italy and Spain — will be tops seeds in smaller groups, freeing up dates in October 2021 to complete that competition.

Kenny will want to avoid any of that quartet. None of the 10 options are desirable, yet Croatia and Denmark would be considered the more palatable outcomes.

Back to that variable second pot of countries. Being grouped with either Poland and Switzerland could make for a grim year, while neither Sweden nor Wales scream positivity

Aside from being ranked higher, the FAI would favour giving Ukraine and Turkey a miss for logistical reasons while Serbia possess a talented young squad determined to banish another recent campaign hampered by infighting.

Slovakia or Romania are probably the best picks for Ireland.

Among the cluster of fourth seeds, lowly Luxembourg stand out as the optimal choice, but Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and North Macedonia are alternative options tipped to mount a challenge from the chasing pack for qualification.

Kenny and the Ireland fans will soon get an idea of their qualification potential, for Fifa have condensed three of the 10 qualifiers into the March window.

In contrast, no qualifiers are scheduled for June due to the European Championship, leaving another 10-week blitz from September to November allocated to complete the remaining seven games.

Nightmare draw: Belgium, Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Armenia and Moldova.

Best case scenario: Denmark, Romania, Luxembourg, Andorra and San Marino.

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING DATES in 2021:

Matchday 1: 24–25 March.

Matchday 2: 27–28 March.

Matchday 3: 30–31 March.

Matchday 4: 1–2 September.

Matchday 5: 4–5 September.

Matchday 6: 7–8 September.

Matchday 7: 8–9 October.

Matchday 8: 11–12 October.

Matchday 9: 11–13 November.

Matchday 10: 14–16 November.

Play-offs: 24, 25, 28, 29 March 2022.