FAI Cup final: Dundalk wouldn't lack motivation but Shamrock Rovers eyeing history

Chris Shields has so many FAI Cup final suits now that he may start giving them away.

This will be the sixth straight year that Dundalk appear in the decider but the memories haven't all been tailored to his liking. The club has lost two of the previous five and suspension forced the midfielder to suffer the formal wear throughout last year's defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

If that's a personal motivator for the 29-year old then the dressing-room at large has ample reason to be straining at the leash for tomorrow's tie after a season that has proven testing on the park, where Rovers have relieved them of the league title, and off it.

“To win the Cup itself is a huge motivation as we're a group of players who have been successful through our own hard work,” Shields says.

“But this year we have been criticised as players and as a club and it probably generated more negative press than positive. For us it's a huge incentive. As well, we don't want Shamrock Rovers winning the double against us. We've been in that situation before where Cork City did it [in 2016] and it wasn't a nice feeling.

We don't want to experience that again.

That reference to the decider four years ago is particularly apt given Dundalk played it three days after their return from a Europa League tie in St Petersburg. This time they play having faced Molde in the same competition on Thursday.

A fifth straight defeat in the group stages was recorded in Norway but Filippo Giovagnoli picked his team with tomorrow in mind and Shields admitted that their efforts in the 3-1 defeat were compromised by an attempt to “manage bodies” at this late stage of the season.

It's not ideal preparation for this meeting of the country's best two teams across recent seasons but there is a belief that they have been unfortunate not to claim at least one or two points in Europe and a certainty that the experience will stand to them.

Rovers haven't faced an Arsenal, or even a Rapid Vienna, since losing to AC Milan in September.

“You're only going to improve if you keep playing that standard of games and it's going to stand to a lot of lads who haven't played there before - like Greg Sloggett and a few other boys. That's their first European campaign and they have been up at the highest levels they could be," Shields says. "They have done themselves great justice.”

Like him, Patrick McEleney was unavailable for this game 13 months ago but Dundalk are without top scorer Patrick Hoban this time through injury.

Rovers are missing Gary O'Neill but hope to have Aaron Greene back and Roberto Lopes is available after a spell in Covid quarantine.

Dundalk have impressed domestically with their 4-1 quarter-final defeat of Bohemians and the 11-goal hammering of Athlone in the last four but it's hard to counter the argument that they are a reduced force compared to this time last year while Rovers have kicked on.

Bradley's side have turned the corner in terms of the head-to-head, winning the last three ties between these sides having claimed no more than a draw in four league attempts last season, and this is the perfect opportunity to tighten the screw.

Win this 100th FAI Cup final in front of an empty house and the Hoops will claim a first double for the club since the class of 1987 and a first unbeaten domestic campaign in the League of Ireland since the Rovers side of 1925.

Odds are they will do it.