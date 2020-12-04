The Arsenal conundrum has been around for a lot longer than Mikel Arteta

There was a film back in the 1930s called The Arsenal Stadium Mystery, a thriller in which a Scotland Yard detective investigated the murder of an amateur footballer during a charity match at Highbury; but these days it is the team rather than the stadium which is a mystery to most people.

The Arsenal conundrum is baffling everyone; from supporters to pundits and players to analysts. One minute Mikel Arteta’s side appears to be making progress — an FA Cup triumph against Chelsea, a Community Shield win against Liverpool, an EFL Cup victory at Anfield, a Premier League win at Old Trafford — all completed with a new defensive solidity and a youthful exuberance.

You can add to that list some exciting performances from youngsters in the Europa League, including Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Rapid Vienna in which Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe scored in front of 2,000 fans.

But then comes the flip side. A humiliating 3-0 home defeat against Aston Villa, a turgid performance against Wolves in another defeat at the Emirates, a poor display to draw 0-0 at Elland Road when Nicolas Pepe was sent off. All matches in which Arsenal under-performed.

The defeat against Wolves was particularly hard to watch. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was flat, the quality of the final ball was appalling and the finishing just as bad. Passes went astray, defenders were left chasing when Wolves counter-attacked and there seemed to be a lack of urgency until too late.

The situation has got so confusing that, as Arsenal face a north London derby at Tottenham tomorrow, some reports even suggest Arteta’s job is on the line. That wouldn’t be the Arsenal way and the most sensible instinct is to dismiss the rumour as nonsense; but when those whispers are supported by stories that out-of-work Maurizio Sarri is being lined up, alarm bells ring.

Before taking that kind of extreme action, however, the Emirates board should remember the Arsenal Conundrum has been around for a lot longer than their current manager.

How do you deal with a squad of players who are capable of winning cup competitions but incapable of playing consistently in the league?

How do you explain how a team which plays some of the best football in Europe can suddenly produce a performance in which they pass the ball so slowly and look bereft of energy or quality?

How do you cope with superstar egos of players who do not lead? Or of defenders who make the same mistakes every other week? Or of attackers who don’t seem to want to shoot?

All of these questions have been asked not just by Arteta but by Emery and Wenger too, and there is evidence he has done more than both to find answers.

Some reports even suggest Arteta’s job is on the line this weekend. Picture: PA

Here are the puzzles he has already tackled:

1 The Ozil problem: Arsenal fans don’t all agree it’s the right solution, but Arteta has at least reached a decision; he’s ditched the German for good by leaving him out of the Premier League and Europa League squads. Problem over rather than solved, perhaps: no more Ozil sideshow, but what a waste of talent. Still, nobody else was brave enough to do it.

2 Defensive dilemma: Even the harshest critic would admit that Arteta has started to change the defensive mentality at Arsenal and made them more organised.

Even when they don’t perform well, Arsenal are difficult to beat — as they showed at Leeds.

3 Recruitment issue: Arteta has been praised for signing Gabriel and Thomas Partey to ‘solve’ the central midfield and defensive leadership question ignored by his predecessors.

4 Identity crisis: Unai Emery seemed to change his team and formation almost every week; you never got a feeling he settled on an identity for his side. Arteta knows what he wants from his players and has stuck to his principles.

5 The question of youth: Arsenal have brought through plenty of young players but not many have been given enough game time.

But Arteta is willing to pick them and that is changing the team spirit. It augurs well for the future, judging by Thursday’s performance.

6 Auba’s future: There’s no doubt that Arteta played a significant part in persuading Aubameyang to stay, something which seemed impossible a year ago.

All he needs to do now is find a way to feed the striker with enough chances.

There are, of course, many issues still unresolved.

Arteta hasn’t found a way to use Lacazette and Aubameyang together, he hasn’t achieved consistency or found the perfect balance between defence and attack; and he certainly hasn’t discovered a short route to success. But this complicated conundrum was never going to be solved in a year.

Victory today would bring temporary relief but the title, as it did at Liverpool, could take five years to materialise.

It’s time for Arsenal’s critics to realise that some mysteries cannot be solved in 90 minutes, even if Detective Inspector Slade did so all those years ago in the movies — and some conundrums require an awful lot of patience.