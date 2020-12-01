Vera Pauw predicts 2023 World Cup berth for Ireland after Euro agony

Vera Pauw has predicted that only a disastrous qualifying draw will stop the Republic of Ireland from qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Pauw took charge just before the side's second game of the Euro 2022 qualifiers, at home to Ukraine, and her side came agonisingly close to booking a play-off spot in Group I which wrapped up tonight with a 3-1 loss at home to Germany.

It was a disastrous loss in Ukraine in October that really put paid to those hopes but the Dutchwoman was bullish about the squad's future within a half an hour of this defeat in Tallaght.

“This bunch of players have such a huge future,” she said. “They don’t know where the ceiling is and this team will be at World Cup 2023 if the draw is not too hard.”

Her own contract came to an end with last night's fixture and, while she has been reluctant to discuss her future up to now, there was a strong indication here that she would find it hard to walk away from this project after the highs and lows of recent times.

Ireland's Amber Barrett reacts to a missed chance. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

She reiterated the fact that she would have to discuss the matter with her partner, and also made the point that the FAI needs to be on board with any extension as well, but her fondness for her latest charges after a long coaching career spanning two decades is obvious.

“I need to rest and get the emotions down,” she said with some emotion. “My heart is fully with this team and we do things together.

They are a fantastic bunch of tigers, those players, and there is huge talent coming through with the youngsters. This team has a fantastic future.

For now, they can only look back with regret.

“Heartbreaking” was the word Pauw used to describe the manner in which they have lost out on a shot at the next Euros but she is hopeful that a squad bubbling with the potential of youth with see its older heads back on board come 2021.

“The atmosphere in that dressing room, there is nobody who wants to step away from this. Really, everyone is so convinced. It was heartwarming and made me emotional. I said inside that this team will be at a World Cup as I truly believe that.”