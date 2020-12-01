Brave Ireland see Euro dream end as they fall just short against Germany

Republic of Ireland 1 Germany 3

The Republic of Ireland raged furiously against the dying of the light but their best efforts fell short tonight against the eight-time continental champions and favourites for a Euro 2022 competition that will now go ahead without the Girls in Green.

Hopes of making a first-ever finals appeared over when they lost to Ukraine in Kyiv in late October. Head coach Vera Pauw admitted as much afterwards but they still took to the field here knowing that they would finish runners-up and claim a play-off spot if their result matched Ukraine's against Montenegro in a game that kicked off at the same time.

It was slim enough sustenance given Germany had yet to concede a goal, let alone drop a point, in Group I while Montenegro had scored just once and lost all seven of their games to date. In fairness, Montenegro made their hosts sweat but they too went unrewarded.

That hope flickered so long into the evening was a surprise in itself.

Ireland will not look back on this one with regrets. Their failure to claim a draw against Ukraine that would have sealed their spot behind Germany on the ladder was the one that got away. That and the concession of an injury-time equaliser in Greece last year.

All of which left them wedged behind the black ball here.

The home side showed three changes from the one that fell to Ukraine five weeks ago. Grace Moloney got the nod in goals for the first time in a qualifier while Niamh Fahey stepped into the defence and Jamie Finn lined up in midfield.

Pauw predicted that Germany would be much-changed from the side that hit Greece for six last week and she was correct. The visitors made seven changes but the Ireland manager's contention that this would be the visitors' strongest selection was way off the mark.

It didn't matter.

Germany, with three starters from a Wolfsburg side that reached the final of the Champions League, four from Bayern Munich and a pair from Chelsea, dominated the play for vast stretches although Ireland were compact and clinical in their defensive duties.

Republic of Ireland players react after the final whistle. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The deadlock was broken on 20 minutes with Irish captain Katie McCabe sticking out a leg at Svenja Huth inside the area and, while it was the German who left a trailing leg to initiate the contact, the referee bought it. Cruel.

Lina Magull's spotkick was inch perfect and had to be to beat Moloney who guessed correctly but missed the low finish by inches. Nine minutes later and Moloney pulled off a good save from Tabea Waßmuth only for the Hoffenheim player to find the corner of the net seconds later.

All thoughts were turning to Kyiv now, where the score remained 1-1, but Ireland gave themselves hope closer to home on the stroke of half-time when Marina Hegering brought down Denise O'Sullivan for a penalty, this one beyond debate.

It was Ireland's first real threat since one early McCabe cross from the left that came to naught and the Arsenal player, whose penalty crashed back off the crossbar in Ukraine in October, stepped up again and struck a superb effort high into the net.

It was the first goal conceded by the Germans in seven-and-a-half games in this qualifying campaign and their immediate reaction was to introduce their star player, Dzsenifer Marozsan when the sides re-emerged for the second-half.

Another Waßmuth effort cannoned back off the bar ten minutes into the second period but Germany's fluency wasn't what it was before the break and the home side managed much of the half comfortably while seeking to make some ground up front.

One break produced a golden chance just past the hour but McCabe's finish was snatched well wide. Waßmuth scored her second and Germany's third with five minutes to go but word had already filtered through by then that Ukraine had taken the lead again to win 2-1.

Another night of what ifs. So close and yet so far. The story of their campaign.

Republic of Ireland: G Moloney; A O'Gorman, N Fahey, L Quinn, D Caldwell; D O'Sullivan, J Finn, R Littlejohn, K McCabe; R Jarrett, H Payne. Substitutes: A Barrett for Jarrett (55); E Molloy for Finn (80).

Germany: AK Berger; KJ Hendrich, M Hegering, L Oberdorf, S Lohmann; L Magull, L Dallmann, M Leupolz; T Waßmuth, S Huth, K Buhl. Substitutes: D Marozsan for Dallmann (HT); PS Wolter for Hendrich (61); L Schuller for Buhl and L Lattwein for Magull (both 75).

Referee: P Quintero Siles (Spain).