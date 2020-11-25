John Egan: Sheffield United are up for the fight for Premier League survival

Republic of Ireland international John Egan is up for the fight at the bottom of the Premier League.

Egan is rock bottom with Sheffield United who have taken just a solitary point from their nine games so far this season.

He said: "We love playing for this football club and we love going into battle for this football club.

"We have had some tough games against top sides, but we have been in games for long periods.

"Now we have to do better, find that extra gear - if we go 1-0 up we need to push on," he said.

"We have the ability and the players to do that, it is up to us to get resolute, be strong and come through it.

"We have to look at ourselves in the mirror. I know we are going to top teams, but we showed last year we are really capable of getting results against these sides.

"We have shown this year in patches we are capable of getting results.

Sheffield United have the players to push up the table, Egan added.

"There are a lot of characters in the changing room and it comes from the manager and the staff. They drive us on every day in training, every week to get better.

"It comes from within with every player as well.”