John Egan: Sheffield United are up for the fight for Premier League survival

'Now we have to do better, find that extra gear - if we go 1-0 up we need to push on'
John Egan: Sheffield United are up for the fight for Premier League survival

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and John Egan react after conceding to Chelsea in the 4-1 defeat earlier this month. Picture: Peter Cziborra/PA Wire

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 13:24

Republic of Ireland international John Egan is up for the fight at the bottom of the Premier League.

Egan is rock bottom with Sheffield United who have taken just a solitary point from their nine games so far this season.

He said: "We love playing for this football club and we love going into battle for this football club.

"We have had some tough games against top sides, but we have been in games for long periods.

"Now we have to do better, find that extra gear - if we go 1-0 up we need to push on," he said.

"We have the ability and the players to do that, it is up to us to get resolute, be strong and come through it.

"We have to look at ourselves in the mirror. I know we are going to top teams, but we showed last year we are really capable of getting results against these sides.

"We have shown this year in patches we are capable of getting results.

Sheffield United have the players to push up the table, Egan added.

"There are a lot of characters in the changing room and it comes from the manager and the staff. They drive us on every day in training, every week to get better.

"It comes from within with every player as well.”

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Dundalk's Jordan Flores in the running for Fifa's Puskas Award for best goal
Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League - Elland Road Football rumours from the media: Nicolas Pepe out of favour at Arsenal
Ukraine Soccer Champions League Champions League wrap: Martin Braithwaite bags a brace as Barcelona stay perfect in Europe
Marcelo Bielsa File Photo

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on shortlist for FIFA men’s coach of the year award

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up