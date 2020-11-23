Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Can we go a week without anyone collapsing?

The weaker the squad, the better we seem to get. Nothing makes sense in this crazy season. We definitely stepped on a few cracks lately, if the injury list is anything to go by. No broken backs, though. Not yet.

The joke on social media was about kids in the local children’s hospital planning to go and visit Liverpool’s players this Christmas. Gallows humour is essential.

Fitness quibbles centred entirely on needless internationals, especially England’s. We’ve had trouble with them before. There’s no point reiterating Gomez’s injury was freakish, and after three years of picking whoever we wanted, whenever we wanted, there was bound to be a change in fortune sometime.

Let’s get it all over in one go, then.

It sparked a furore about everything from excessive workloads to how many substitutes. It’s true they’ve started the season late, with an insane compulsion to get everything back on schedule by Christmas, even travelling abroad in the process. Not the smartest move.

It did, however, trigger a counter-surge of sepia-tinged nostalgia from older types (who, me?) about what footballers once tolerated.

They’d play 42 league games, take domestic cups seriously, and ploughed through bog-standard pitches. I remember winning the league at Anfield in May on what was, basically, a sandpit. Tackling was agricultural at best, homicidal at worst.

More relevantly, there was only a first-choice team and a few extra players just in case. All that must sound to young ’uns like an old record playing on 78. It isn’t that long ago.

So modern coaches managed to finagle all these advantages over their ancient counterparts and, you’ve guessed, it still isn’t enough. Special situations call for special measures, certainly, but temporarily only surely. Fat chance.

And what will they do with five subs and fewer matches? Simple; their beloved pressing game would become yet more frenzied and claustrophobic. A few more years of that and they’ll complain of fatigue again.

The discussion about what sort of football we want to watch will have to happen eventually. Future generations may end up watching 20 vapour trails for 90 minutes, too fast to see with the naked eye. Twenty-two, if they discover goalkeepers have it too easy and should start earning their keep.

For the moment, Liverpool must swallow their medicine and hope the kids and second stringers can muddle us through to the next transfer window, though God knows if the owners will consider spending heavily for temporary relief. Maybe not so temporary, in Van Dijk’s case?

It doesn’t help when Salah is incredibly silly but it’s human and, when the whole world is locked in and frustrated, entirely understandable. Sportsmen must make sacrifices, of course, but the occasional lapse can be forgiven.

Those three Champions League wins might stand us in good stead, if we must use certain key players sparingly. Not that you can take the piss too much with the likes of Ajax and Atalanta, but Klopp seemingly has little choice.

It was a strong enough team against Leicester, anyway, though Klopp’s denials of Matip’s ‘fragility’ were irksome and can only end badly.

There was a hint of liberties being taken. Let’s face it, when Keita’s picked, that’s always the case, but one look at the bench showed Klopp had no alternative(s).

We were set on our way with a Johnny Evans own goal. Hugely satisfying. Never forget, never forgive. Some sloppy red passing didn’t fill you with too much optimism, but Leicester’s fear was tangible. Even with 10 in their own half, they couldn’t stop an exquisite second from my boy Jota.

There was a tiny setback with Keita’s injury. I’d have been tempted to leave the excellent Milner where he was, but it mattered little in the end. Firmino chose a good time to score, because when Salah comes back, Klopp has a conundrum to deal with.

Can we go a week without anyone collapsing? Fingers crossed.