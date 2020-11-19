Conor Hourihane: 'Once everyone is safe around me, that's all that matters'

As with so many things in the midst of this pandemic, the human element can be lost in the shadows as the numbers climb higher.

Bulgaria will be without 10 first-team players this evening, the Republic of Ireland's absentee list is twice that. A significant portion of those losses have come as a result of Covid-19 positives and each one will have prompted feelings of disappointment, maybe even fear and not a little uncertainty.

So, while Jose Mourinho was keen to ridicule the international window in a Instagram post thick with sarcasm, Stephen Kenny's first thought when the newest front in the age old 'club v country' battle was pitched up at his feet yesterday was to declare his sympathy for the players directly affected.

Conor Hourihane has managed to avoid the virus while on duty with Ireland but that is not to say he hasn't been affected. The midfielder has acknowledged the effect the loss of players to positive tests this month and last has had on the squad, on the team's ability to its job and on the minds of players waiting on the latest test results.

There is no question but that he feels safe in camp but the Aston Villa player has already lost a family member to Covid and, while the Republic's troubles on the pitch have concentrated minds, the bigger picture is one of an ever-changing group of players whose first priority is to return home safe and well.

”It has impacted myself, I know it has impacted others. Some people have got elderly family that they haven’t seen for months and months and months. We are the same as anybody else, but we are the ones who have to go out and try to put a show on for you guys to write on something, or to put a smile on people’s faces.

“I do feel safe. The tests are obviously a big part of that. Not taking it home is hugely important for myself with what has happened in the last few months with my family. My partner is pregnant as well so I don’t want to be taking anything back to her. There are a lot of factors but once I don’t get it and don’t take it home that’s all that matters at the end of the day. Once everyone is safe around me, that’s all that matters.”

Hourihane's words are honest and unfiltered. He probably didn't intend to reveal as much of his own experiences and thoughts as he did but they are a timely and welcome reminder of the pressures under which players are performing at such a strange and difficult time.

Part of him didn't expect this international window to open at all after the issues Ireland and many other sides experienced when trying to keep the virus at bay last month but there was never a question that he would decline to accept the latest call when it came. .

Kenny will be relieved he didn't as Hourihane and Robbie Brady are the only two midfielders left available to the squad who are attached to Premier League clubs. Both will be in the thick of the action when Ireland host Bulgaria tonight in the Nations League.

“I would never have pulled out,” the man from Cork explained. “I suppose that’s just a selfish kind of piece of me that I have as an athlete. Hopefully I won’t bring anything home and we do get tested regularly, so that’s important.

“I suppose me being a selfish person, you have to be a little bit selfish in this game, I was never going to pull out. I love playing for Ireland. It’s a very short career. It flashes by in the blink of an eye so any call-up I get I’ll always be here.”