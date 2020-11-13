Alan Browne tests positive for Covid-19, FAI announce

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for Covid-19, the Football Association of Ireland have announced

The player has been isolated from the group as per the protocols, and the HSE and Uefa have been informed of this development, they added.

There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the Ireland staff and squad tested negative ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League fixture against Wales in Cardiff.

Browne played all 90 minutes of the international friendly against England last night.