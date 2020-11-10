Republic of Ireland player tests positive for Covid-19

A Republic of Ireland player has tested positive for Covid-19, the FAI has confirmed.

The member of Stephen Kenny's senior squad has been isolated from the group at their training base in London ahead of Thursday's friendly against England and Nations League games against Wales and Bulgaria.

The player in question is asymptomatic and feeling well.

No other members of the squad have been identified as close contacts and the rest of the staff and squad tested negative.

The HSE and UEFA have been informed of this development.

More to follow...