Republic of Ireland player tests positive for Covid-19

No other members of the squad have been identified as close contacts
Republic of Ireland player tests positive for Covid-19

Republic of Ireland players doing stretching exercises during a training session at the Hive Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 19:43
Stephen Barry

A Republic of Ireland player has tested positive for Covid-19, the FAI has confirmed.

The member of Stephen Kenny's senior squad has been isolated from the group at their training base in London ahead of Thursday's friendly against England and Nations League games against Wales and Bulgaria.

The player in question is asymptomatic and feeling well.

No other members of the squad have been identified as close contacts and the rest of the staff and squad tested negative.

The HSE and UEFA have been informed of this development.

More to follow...

More in this section

Luke Shaw File Photo Manchester United’s Luke Shaw set for month on sidelines with hamstring injury
Saoirse Noonan earns first Republic of Ireland senior call-up Saoirse Noonan earns first Republic of Ireland senior call-up
'I hope I made you proud': Alan Bennett announces retirement after 20-year career 'I hope I made you proud': Alan Bennett announces retirement after 20-year career
England v USA - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium

Greg Clarke resigns after controversial comments – what did the FA chairman say?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up