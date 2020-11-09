End of season awards: Jack Byrne undoubtedly the best player in the League of Ireland

As with everything in all our lives this year, the Covid-19 pandemic made for the strangest season the League of Ireland has ever had to endure.

Scarcely had it begun when it was shut down.

Who would have envisaged the disruption that lay ahead at the end of February after the showpiece first meeting of the season between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk delivered glorious goals from either side as the champions were beaten 3-2 at Tallaght Stadium in front of 7,522?

A fortnight later the season was put into its enforced hibernation of almost five months.

After much wrangling and negotiations on its financing without crowds and format, it finally returned at the end of July.

Cork City’s shocking decline from the pinnacle of double winners just three years ago led to relegation, and Shamrock Rovers have lifted their 18th title, with the promotion/relegation play-off and FAI Cup quarter-finals to come.

So, ahead of tonight’s final round of Premier Division matches, here is our League of Ireland Team of the Year.

GOALKEEPER

There are few real candidates to challenge for the number one shirt other than ALAN MANNUS of Shamrock Rovers.

Even at 38, the former Northern Ireland international is the calmest man on the pitch for Hoops, instilling composure and organisation in front of him with 12 clean sheets from 17 games to date in the league.

Alan Mannus of Shamrock Rovers makes a save following a shot from St Patrick's Athletic's Jordan Gibson. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Honourable mentions go to fellow veteran Gary Rogers, 39, who extended his record appearances in Europe in a Dundalk side who, despite their qualification for the Europa League group stages for a record second time, never really sparkled on the home front.

Despite never finding any true consistency in front of them, Brendan Clarke of St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers’ Ireland under-21 panellist Ed McGinty, have also enjoyed decent seasons.

DEFENCE

Dundalk’s Sean Gannon had, with good reason, all but owned the right-back berth in recent years. But a lacklustre season on the home front by Dundalk has left a vacancy in that position, and others, this year which no-one really grabbed by the proverbial scruff of the neck.

For me, Bohemians’ 20-year-old ANDY LYONS shades it — ahead of Rovers’ vastly experienced Joey O’Brien — having come in and been almost ever-present in filling the boots of retired Gypsies’ captain Derek Pender. The former Ireland under-19 international has a bright future with cross channel clubs showing interest.

Left-back was another tough one to call with yet again no standout claim of ownership during the season.

Though nominally a centre-back, I’ve gone for Rovers’ Ireland under-21 international LIAM SCALES who has played left side of a back three or as a left-back, rarely looking anything other than solid defensively and composed in possession.

Shamrock Rovers’ Liam Scales with Georgie Kelly of Patrick's Athletic. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Despite St Pat’s poorer than expected season, the versatile Lee Desmond has been one of their few consistent performers whether at left-back, centre-back or in a defensive midfield role. Dundalk’s under-21 international Darragh Leahy was another contender.

Also worthy of mention are Anto Breslin of Bohemians, who stepped up seamlessly from First Division football with Longford Town last year to replace Leahy, and Waterford’s Tyreke Wilson.

There was little or no brainstorming needed in regard to selecting central defence with the partnership of Shamrock Rovers’ ROBERTO LOPES and LEE GRACE instantly springing to mind.

Lopes has grown into a real leader, the lack of crowds at games affording us the opportunity to hear ‘Pico’ bellow instructions throughout matches. Having developed into the complete defender, the Cape Verde international is arguably the top centre-back in the country.

Grace has also emerged as a top defender, the ex-army private’s talent first standing out at Wexford Youths when they won the First Division title in 2015. Shane Keegan brought him to Galway United as a professional and he’s not looked back since moving on to Rovers. Centre-backs should complement each other well and these two as a pair were unmatched.

MIDFIELD

You’ll always ask for strong leaders in the holding midfield roles with KEITH BUCKLEY of Bohemians and Dundalk’s CHRIS SHIELDS the picks for me.

Taking the armband from the aforementioned Pender, Buckley has grown into the role and is a real fan favourite at Dalymount Park with his all-action style and passing game.

Dundalk's Chris Shields celebrates scoring against Cork in 2018. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

If a little inconsistent, the tenacious Shields has been the one standout performer for the Lilywhites in a rollercoaster season at Oriel Park that has seen them underperform domestically, while record-breaking once again in Europe, albeit with the assistance of a relatively kind draw.

A little further up the pitch, we’ve RONAN FINN on the right.

The Hoops skipper has merged seamlessly into the role having played much of his career in the centre of the park.

The 32-year-old Dubliner scored the last of four goals against Galway United at Tallaght Stadium ahead of Rovers lifting the 2011 title. Last Wednesday he raised the trophy aloft as skipper with his fourth league winner’s medal dangling from his neck.

ATTACK

I’ll have Bohemians' all-action DANNY GRANT on the left of the attack. Just turned 20, the Lucan lad is one the brightest emerging talents in the league and deservedly back in Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21 squad.

Between Finn and Grant, there can be only one contender for the ’10’ role and, yes, it’s Hoops’ ace JACK BYRNE, undoubtedly the best player in the league this season. Though initially played in a deeper role last year, the view that he would be far more effective further up the pitch has proven resoundingly correct.

Central to everything exceptional about Rovers in their march to their first title in nine years, Byrne’s clever technique, sublime passing ability and reading of the game, and not least his eye for the spectacular goal, brought deserved international recognition.

Who leads the line up top needed some thought with PATRICK HOBAN of Dundalk getting the nod ahead of Rovers’ hardworking Aaron Greene and Andre Wright of Bohemians, if only for the fact that he’s far more prolific doing what strikers are chiefly expected to do, score goals.

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk celebrates after scoring. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

With 10 in the league to date, Hoban looks set to finish the season as leading scorer for the third time in his career.

MANAGER

Bohemians’ Keith Long has done another remarkable job on far scarce resources, but Stephen Bradley has shown resilience in overcoming early discontent to stick to his ‘project’ and see it to its fruition.