Ireland's Wembley visit to be shown live on RTÉ

Republic of Ireland's friendly with England at Wembley next Thursday will be shown live on RTÉ, the national broadcaster has confirmed.

Ireland's last visit to Wembley in 2013 ended in a draw, with Shane Long and Frank Lampard exchanging goals.

The last meeting of the sides in Dublin in 2015 finished goalless.

But it will be the first meeting of the sides broadcast on RTÉ since the infamous 1995 clash at Lansdowne Road that was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Darragh Maloney will be joined in studio by Richie Sadlier with George Hamilton on commentary.

The game kicks-off at 8.00pm with coverage beginning on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player at 7.30pm.