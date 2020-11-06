Longford halt Galway and John Caulfield's charge to move step closer to Premier Division

Airtricity League First Division play-off: Galway United 1 Longford Town 2

Momentum isn't everything in football. Galway United pitched up tonight with eight wins in 11 games under John Caulfield.

It's only a month since they put six goals past Longford but they were a comfortable second best against the same opposition in this First Division play-off.

The Midlands side is now just one more game away from a return to the top flight. Their last hurdle will be a game next weekend against whichever side finishes second from bottom of the Premier Division. Their job, unlike Galway's season, is far from done.

Galway have been reborn since Caulfield's arrival earlier in the campaign and yet they were flat and edgy in opening against a side that exerted all the pressure through a first-half capped with a 43rd-minute opener.

Daire Doyle's side weren't perfect. They huffed and puffed through long spells of possession, their threats on the Galway goal coming from speculative long-range potshots from Aaron McNally, Dylan Grimes and Aodh Dervin rather than any neat interplay.

Aodh Dervin of Longford Town celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with team-mate Mick McDonnell. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Grimes' effort was the best to that point, a pop on the turn from 25 yards banging back off the underside of the bar and escaping the inrushing Rob Manley, but the lead eventually came through the consistent threat of McNally down the Longford left.

It was his deflected cross that deceived Michael Schlingermann who could only parry the ball towards his own line. Karl Chambers had the simplest of jobs to follow in and find the net from a handful of yards out.

It was no more than Longford deserved. Grimes almost waltzed through the middle of the Galway rearguard to make it 2-0 shortly after but Caulfield already had enough to ponder with a side that, a weak Mikey Place header aside, had created nothing in the way of openings.

Word was that the former Cork City boss read the riot act at half-time when the side stunned Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Ground last week.

Galway United manager John Caulfield following the SSE Airtricity League First Division Play-off final loss to Longford Town. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

He changed things up here by introducing Wilson Waweru, who scored the winner after coming on in Wicklow, and Conor Barry for the second period.

Carlton Ubaezuonu, an injury doubt before this, joined them less than 10 minutes later. That made it three attacking changes at a very early juncture but it was Longford's McNally and Rob Manley who continued to create the half-chances.

Galway did eventually threaten. Shane Doherty was just a yard short of an Ubaezuonu cross at the far post, Sam Warde swept a 25-yard snapshot just over the Longford bar and Shane Duggan nestled one straight into Lee Stacey's breadbasket.

They were living off crumbs, really. Things got worse with nine minutes to play, the impressive Dervin receiving the ball in space and spitting one low and hard into the corner of Schlingermann's net from distance.

Galway have proven stubborn opposition in recent months and another late goal duly arrived with a handful of minutes to play when the Longford keeper punched away a Duggan cross only to see it rebound off the head of Vinny Faherty and into the net.

They all count, as they say, but the numbers didn't add up for Galway. Longford's night and rightly so.

Longford Town: L Stacey; S Elworthy, J Manley, M McDonnell, J Gorman, A McNally; D Grimes, A Dervin, D Zambra, K Chambers; R Manley. Substitutes: M O'Brien for Chambers (73); N Barnes for McNally and D Hand for Grimes (both 86).

Galway United: M Schlingermann; J Lynch, K Brouder, M Nugent, M Ludden; S Warde, T Molloy, S Duggan, M Place, E Curran, S Doherty. Substitutes: W Waweru for Curran and C Barry for Molloy (both HT); C Ubaezuonu for Place (54); F Lombato for Doherty (79); V Faherty for Warde (85).

Referee: Mark Moynihan (Dublin).