Longford next hurdle in John Caulfield's Galway quest

John Caulfield's stunning Galway transformation can take another giant step tonight when the Tribesmen play Longford Town in the First Division promotion play-off final at the UCD Bowl.

Just three months ago Galway United were dead and buried, second from bottom and yet to win a league game in 2020. Hopes of promotion back to the Premier Division seemed distant.

Then Cork City legend Caulfield came in and the club were transformed overnight, winning five league games in a row and climbing into the play-off race.

A last-minute goal from Shane Duggan in the final game of the season against UCD, combined with Wexford winning an appeal over a points deduction, meant that Galway slotted into fifth place and earned a shot at promotion. In the semi-final last Saturday, they beat Bray Wanderers 1-0 and tonight Longford stand in their way for a place in the playoffs for the 2021 Premier Division.

“At full-time against UCD we all thought it was the end of the season,” Caulfield said, “I thanked the players and said I will meet them over the next two days to discuss plans for 2021. We all left that night disappointed because we thought the season was over.

“On the Wednesday at lunchtime we got a notification that Wexford could win the appeal. I notified the players to be on standby to go back training. It was a very long day.

We got notified at three on Thursday that Wexford were vindicated and should not have been deducted points. That night we were out training for the Bray game.

Should Caulfield take Galway United up, it will end a three-year stay in the graveyard division.

“Historically, I always thought that Galway were a big provincial club. Over the years, even going back to when I was a player and I played in Galway, it was a tough venue. But, the club was struggling to get out of the First Division”

“When we went in we said that we were going to plan for next season. We would have used the final ten games to finalise our plans in regard to the players and stuff like that for 2021.

“Then we went on this run. Galway went from not winning a game all season to winning five in a row. The next thing we knew we had an outside chance of making the play-offs. It was a helter-skelter run.

“The fifth game in that run, away to Cabinteely, was a major moment for us. We were drawing 0-0 and Stephen Christopher scored in injury-time. We came away from Dublin that night thinking we had a chance.”

Caulfield's catalyst was the same tried and tested formula he mastered in his days as manager of Avondale United and UCC in the Munster Senior League and then with Cork City.

“When I first took over the squad I couldn’t bring in players because the transfer window was closed.

That meant I couldn't bring in fresh faces. I met with the players individually and told them what I was looking for and what they needed to do. I also increased the training sessions.

“I could also see that there was a lack of self-confidence and belief in the players. There are a lot of very good footballers in Galway but they weren’t performing to what they could.

I love that challenge of trying to get the best out of players, to get them to play individually to their potential, and to play to their potential as a group.