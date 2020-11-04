Eleanor Ryan-Doyle hoping hands-on experience can propel Peamount to Champions League win

Uefa Women’s Champions League First Qualifying Round

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle had a hands-on role the last time Peamount United were in the Champions League. When Peas hosted the mighty Paris Saint-Germain before 2,000 fans at Tallaght back in in 2011, the 13-year-old fledgling was on duty as ball girl.

Tonight, she’ll lead the line for the club’s senior team at Broadwood Stadium in their duel against Glasgow City in first qualifying round (Broadwood Stadium, 7pm).

The League of Ireland champions are massive underdogs against last season’s quarter-finalists but that won’t stop the 22-year-old striving to complete the fairytale.

“I joined Peamount at the age of eight and all I wanted to do was win domestic titles and play in Europe,” explained Irish international Ryan-Doyle.

“Looking at the players from the side of the pitch that night, the dream was to one day become them.

“Our family has a deep connection to the club. My Mam looks after the kit, my Dad videos the matches, my sister checks people in at the gate and my brother is a ball-boy.

“From making my first-team debut at 15, playing in the Champions League was on the bucket list. Here we are in a competition I thought mightn’t even be played this season due to Covid-19.

“If us players do our jobs, I believe we can win the tie. This season the format has changed to knockout matches and we’ve seen Dundalk progress to the group stages of the Europa League this season by winning one-off fixtures.”

Overcoming the Scottish powerhouses would certainly match Dundalk’s exploits in terms of shock value.

Glasgow City have won the last 13 domestic titles and, while the decision of both Celtic and Rangers to upgrade into full professional set-ups presents challenges, City possess far greater resources than the Irish part-timers.

Doyle-Ryan can only look on and admire how the finest Scottish talent are able to achieve their club and country ambitions staying at home.

“Until investment is put into the women’s game, going abroad is the only career option,” she said.

“I’m currently playing for Peamount, working a few days per week and studying for a business masters degree in Blanchardstown. I would like to challenge myself overseas but the idea of playing football in America while studying wasn't for me.

“I think you can get overlooked at international level from playing in the US. I’m sure the Ireland managers Vera Pauw and Eileen Gleeson will be watching our Champions League match, which is a great audition for getting back into the squad.”