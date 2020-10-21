Ukraine goalkeeper to miss crucial Ireland match after positive Covid test

“Ireland have done well in the campaign but I am convinced that we have identified their weaknesses by the time we meet them,” warned Zinchenko.
"Yes, we have to play Greece next week but all we are thinking of is beating Ireland. It is a must-win game for us."
For Ireland to accomplish their mission in the Ukrainian capital, quietening Daria Apanashchenko is the priority.
The attacker is the most renowned Ukrainian footballer of her generation, scoring for Russian outfit Zvezda Perm in the 2009 Champions League, and showed in the recent 4-0 thumping of Greece that she still carries a potent threat at 34.
Pauw has namechecked the captain as one for her team to monitor but also Nicole Kozlova. The Canadian-born striker came off the bench against the Greeks to bag a brace.
Fellow attacker Olga Ovdiychuk, despite failing to spark at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid last season, is another potential match-winner in the hosts’ ranks.
Pauw said: “Ovdiychuk is Ukraine’s key striker. She has the speed to make use of space behind defenders.
“For the first match in Dublin a year ago, they put her further back but we expect it to be different this time.”