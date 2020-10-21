Republic of Ireland set to face England at Wembley next month

The match takes place as the first part of an international triple-header which sees games in the Uefa Nations League away to Wales and home to Bulgaria after the friendly.
Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 12:09
Joel Slattery

The Republic of Ireland will take on Gareth Southgate’s England in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium next month, the FAI have confirmed. 

The game will take place on Thursday, November 12 with an 8pm kick-off.

The friendly will represent Ireland’s first game against England since a scoreless draw at the Aviva Stadium in June 2015. The sides drew 1-1 at Wembley in May 2013.

"It’s a high quality game for the team," Stephen Kenny said. "With minimal travel between London, Cardiff and Dublin in these changed times, it is better for us logistically with player welfare paramount.

"It helps ensure we will have our strongest possible squad available for all three matches."

