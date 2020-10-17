Zlatan conquers Covid - and then Inter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 21:45
James Whelan

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, scored an early brace to secure a 2-1 win over neighbours Inter in the Serie A derby on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Swedish striker put Milan in front after 13 minutes, tapping the ball in from the rebound after his penalty was saved by Samir Handanovic, and struck again three minutes later to give his side their first league win over their neighbours since January 2016.

Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for Inter in the 29th minute, the first Serie A goal Milan have conceded this season, and had a penalty revoked by VAR for offside in the second half.

Milan have won all four games in Serie A this season and lead with 12 points while Inter have seven after their first defeat.

The first half was an end-to-end affair but the pace dropped considerably in the second half as mistakes crept in and the match became increasingly niggly.

Inter had six players unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days and others were returning from a hectic week of international football, including three from South America.

Around 1,000 spectators, all invited, were allowed at San Siro

Source: Reuters

