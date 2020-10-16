Former FA director Jonathan Hill 'honoured' to take up FAI top job

Jonathan Hill will take up his role as CEO of the FAI on November 1st, after his appointment was unanimously ratified by the Board of the FAI.

He will initially work between London and Dublin due to Covid-19 restrictions but will be based in Dublin as soon as it is safe to do so.

Interim CEO Gary Owens will stay on for an initial 'transition programme'.

Hill, 57, previously worked as Group Commercial Director with the English FA, as Commercial Director of Wembley National Stadium and Commercial Director for Euro '96.

He has also worked in sports marketing, including with IMG and as CEO for the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Hill told FAI.ie : “I am truly honoured to be appointed to the role of CEO of the FAI and I am greatly looking forward to working with the staff, the wider football community, our commercial stakeholders and the Government moving forward, driving the development of football at every level within Ireland, overseeing the ongoing process of business transformation within the organisation and, of course, facing the challenges that Covid presents for our game.”

FAI Board Chairperson Roy Barrett added: “On behalf of everyone involved with Irish football and following a full and thorough recruitment process overseen by leading international recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson, I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to the Football Association of Ireland. I know Jonathan’s experience in the commercial and football worlds will bring real benefit to the FAI and I look forward to working with him on behalf of all our stakeholders as we build for the future.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney said: “Jonathan’s appointment is set to be a turning point for Irish football after the events of the last 18 months and we all wish him well with this new role. I would also like to thank interim CEO Gary Owens for his immense contribution and invaluable leadership in his time with us. Gary brought great stability to the FAI over the last 10 months and my hope is that Gary will remain involved with Irish football in some way going forward.”

Interim CEO Gary Owens said: “I really look forward to Jonathan’s arrival and working alongside him in the transition period. I know from experience that he is about to join a really strong team and I want to thank all the staff for the significant progress made and their hard work over the last 10 months.”